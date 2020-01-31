WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: January 31, 2020

Four different matches have been announced for the show including a championship match. And in the potential main event, we will witness The Big Dog and the self-proclaimed King of SmackDown going to war while their respective troops will provide backup.

The Monster Among Men will look to erase the record of his failure to win a singles title in his career, by challenging for the Intercontinental title.

Meanwhile, there will be a Royal Rumble rematch also on the show as Sheamus gets back to action on SmackDown. Plus, a huge fatal-4-way contest is also on the card to determine the new number one contenders for the tag team titles on the show which takes place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

With WrestleMania 36 soon approaching, Roman Reigns picked up a huge victory against arch-rival King Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at Royal Rumble. But that has certainly not ended the bad blood between the duo who will engage in another battle in a chaotic rematch from last week's SmackDown.

As announced by WWE.com, Roman Reigns will team up with The Usos to take on the team of King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode. This will be hosted as a grudge match between the two teams as their leaders have been engaged in numerous encounters before this. With WrestleMania on the horizon, Roman can't afford to digest a loss at this point as he is bound to receive a marquee match on the show of shows.

A mega title match has also been booked on this Super SmackDown episode where the Intercontinental Champion is being forced to defend his title now as he was pinned by the challenger on two occasions. After weeks of wait, Braun Strowman will get to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the redesigned mid-card belt,

"Braun Strowman has been singularly focused on one goal, and on Friday Night, it will finally be within reach of those hands. The Monster Among Men will get his coveted Intercontinental Title opportunity against Shinsuke Nakamura on Super SmackDown. Despite Strowman’s numerous requests, Sami Zayn refused to have the terms of a championship match dictated to his client, The King of Strong Styles."

Braun Strowman has never been able to win a singles championship in his entire WWE career despite being portrayed as a dominant persona. He will now look to fulfill this unaccomplished goal when Nakamura 'Get These Hands' on SmackDown. Most probably, Strowman will be successful in doing so ending the lackluster title reign of Nakamura.

Former WWE Champion Sheamus returned to action this past Sunday during Royal Rumble Kickoff show where he busted open his opponent, Shorty G's head with his pendant Brogue Kick. Now the Celtic Warrior will be back in wrestling capacity on WWE’s weekly TV as he gets another opportunity to repeat the outcome. A rematch between these two is now confirmed on Super SmackDown.

Also, a huge fatal-4-way contest was announced featuring four tag teams from the blue brand as they fight it out to earn the new number one contenders spot for the SmackDown tag belts.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dojovic) vs. The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) vs. Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metallik, Lince Dorado) is the lineup in which the winner gets to challenge The New Day for the titles at WWE Super ShowDown on February 27th in Saudi Arabia.

John Morrison and The Miz have been involved in a feud against SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston and Big E for the past few weeks. The returning Morrison has also secured two back to back singles contest victories over E and Kofi, which gives them the upper-hand. They are the likely ones to pick up another huge win to confirm the title match for next month's Saudi show.

Meanwhile, the romantic angle between Heavy Machinery's Otis and Mandy Rose is expected to continue during this matchup. Otis stopped his crush from getting eliminated from the Royal Rumble match on two separate occasions this past Sunday. So, Rose may just try to return the favor during the fatal-4-way. Also, we expect to learn what’s next for Women's Champion Bayley when SmackDown airs tonight.