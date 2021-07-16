WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: July 16, 2021

WWE is all set to present a completely new set-up to resume their journey back on the road for the show which also serves as the go-home episode for Money In The Bank 2021 PPV event

SmacjDown is set to feature a huge main event is set for the night where Hall of Famer Edge and The Mysterios join forces against Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Also announced for the show, Bianca Belair will put her Women’s Title on the line against Carmella while the blue brand MITB Ladder Match participants will collide in a Fatal-4-Way.

WWE thrilled to welcome back fans, thank all involved for support over the year

All this and more are expected to happen on tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown that emanates from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Ever since his return to the blue brand last month, the numbers game was never on the side of Edge as he has been on a mission against The Head of the Table and his cousins.

However, The Rated-R Superstar managed to receive high-quality backup last week in the form of the first father-son Tag Team Champions in WWE history.

With The Bloodline back on the same page, Edge was about to get pummelled by them until The Mysterios ran into the ring to make it an even playing field. The massive brawl ended with Edge using the same chair-stand assisted crossface on Jey Uso that he used against Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

After those set of incidents, tonight’s SmackDown is set to host a titanic Six-Man Tag Team Main Event Match, as Edge teams with tag champs Rey and Dominik Mysterio to go up against the team of Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Edge is eager to share the ring with his three-decade-long friend in Rey in this heavyweight collision that could hand him some more momentum before this Sunday’s much-anticipated one-on-one title match against Reigns.

Elsewhere, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is scheduled to defend her title against Carmella in front of live fans as WWE returns to the road.

Originally, Bayley was scheduled for an “I Quit” match against Belair at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view on July 18. But The Role Model suffered a torn ACL injury when training for the matchup, forcing her out of action for approximately nine months.

As a result, WWE Official Sonya Deville announced a “suitable replacement” for Bayley in the form of the self-professed “Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE”. But instead of the pay-per-view, the title match will go down, tonight as Carmella tries to dethrone the EST of WWE from her championship reign.

Liv Morgan accused Sonya Deville of favoritism as Carmella never earned this title match opportunity. Deville then named Morgan to replace Carmella in the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match. So, Liv sent a warning to Mella of a potential MITB cash-in if she wins the title.

Over on Raw, Deville named one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya to be the overall seventh member of the female MITB Ladder Match lineup.

Only one position was left from the blue side and Deville herself was heavily rumoured to secure that spot. However, WWE is also advertising Tamina for that spot. So, we assume Deville will clear the air about the situation on this week’s SmackDown.

Friday Night SmackDown will also feature a Fatal-4-Way match in which the male ladder match participants from the blue brand - Big E, King Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will engage in a slugfest under no-DQ rules.

Who will earn a monumental victory in this explosive contest to gain an upper hand before heading to the career-altering ladder match? We'll find out on this extra colorful episode of SmackDown with WWE Universe physically being present on the show.