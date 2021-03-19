WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: March 19, 2021

Also, some last-minute announcements for the upcoming PPV are expected to be made when Friday’s hottest show airs from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

In a rare scenario, a WWE Hall of Famer will be seen in action on a regular episode of SmackDown. The Ultimate Opportunist Edge returns to action in 'his' brand to face multi-time tag team champion Jey Uso. The winner of this battle will capture the coveted Special Enforcer's spot for the Universal Title match at FastLane 2021.

The Champion, Roman Reigns has claimed a numerous times that the challenger Daniel Bryan doesn't deserve a title shot at WWE FastLane, although the latter rightfully secured a title match. However, Bryan managed to get The Head of the Table to sign the contract for the PPV fight.

Being the shadow of Reigns, the insulted Jey Uso then suggested that he should be named as the Special Enforcer for the title match. Edge made his presence felt, at this moment to point out that he should battle Uso for the honor to set up this headlining match for this week.

For the first time in over a decade, @EdgeRatedR returns to action on the blue brand tomorrow night on #SmackDown! @WWEUsos #WWEFastlane https://t.co/cmK8jYaD3U — WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2021

Interestingly though, Edge, who was supposed to be aligning with Daniel Bryan for the time being, was hit with a Running Knee from the Yes Man as SmackDown went off the air last week. Chances are high that The Rated-R Superstar will win the scheduled match to put himself into a position to toy with both the participants of the Title Match. In that case, Bryan needs to be cautious following his actions.

Sasha Banks will attempt to become “2 Belts Banks” for the second time in her career by teaming with her WrestleMania opponent Bianca Belair in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match at WWE FastLane 2021. But in order to do so, she has to retain her own belt first.

As announced last week, The Boss will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against The Irresistible Force Nia Jax, with her 'cute' beau Reginald and the other half of Women’s Tag Champion, Shayna Baszler by her side.

After last week’s disorientation on the KO Show, Belair is unlikely to be standing in the corner of the champion. So this seems to be a golden opportunity for Nia to walk into FastLane with the SmackDown’s Women’s Title instead.

After returning from an injury, Big E took out his frustration on Sami Zayn by defeating him in an Intercontinental Title Open Challenge. Seconds after the win, Apollo Crews delivered another vicious post-match attack from behind on E.

Also, Crews accepted another open challenge to set up a match at FastLane. But he now has to be extra careful about The Powerhouse of Positivity firing back at him.

The rematch between Murphy and Cesaro ended via disqualification when Seth Rollins ended the contest with a mid-match sneak attack on the latter one. A trifecta of Stomps later, Rollins was satisfied to tell Cesaro of his real worth.

But it has also set the course for an upcoming contest between The Swiss Superman and the SmackDown Savior. Will the match be made official for Fastlane 2021? We'll find out on the final TV programme before this Sunday's pay-per-view.