WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: March 6, 2020

Elimination Chamber is scheduled to take place this weekend and tonight at the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown, we expect to see final hype for the PPV night.

A huge Gauntlet Match will be the headliner and is expected to consume the most part of the show which also has major Elimination Chamber implications attached to it.

The four biggest superstars of the SmackDown female roster will collide in a rematch from last week which could also set up a title match at Sunday's gimmick-based PPV.

Also on the show, legendary nWo faction will be in attendance in the Alexa Bliss hosted talk-show - A Moment of Bliss. Plus, Bray Wyatt returns with the latest episode of Firefly Funhouse when the blue brand presents the latest edition from the KeyBank Arena in Buffalo, New York.

#BlueCollarSolid is gonna go the distance and keep on COMINNNNNNN’



Ohhh YEAAA Friday #SmackDownOnFox “if you ain’t first.. Your Last... In this Case at the #EliminationChamber Last Is Good #TUCKy



Hey Beautiful Peach Stealer 👉🏻 @HEELZiggler I’m COMINNNNNNN’ for YA! pic.twitter.com/a468amj6eh — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) March 5, 2020

A huge tag team Gauntlet Match has been made official to continue the nightmares for the reigning champions. As seen on Super ShowDown 2020, The Miz and John Morrison won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships defeating the New Day. Their celebrations were cut short as it was announced that they'll be defending those belts inside the Elimination Chamber structure.

Now, WWE is giving one of their five opponents to gain some advantage ahead of the title shot.

As per the statement by WWE.com, we'll get a preview of the impending chaos waiting for this Sunday night when the six participant tag teams of Elimination Chamber compete in tonight's Gauntlet Match.

And as incentive, the winner of this bout will get to enter the Chamber match last. The six teams who will compete in the match are The New Day, The Usos, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and the team of Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

The SmackDown Women’s Championship storyline has had a few twists and turns over the past few weeks. Carmella and Naomi received back to back shots at Bayley's title only to come up short. There were rumours that Sasha Banks could be next in line to challenge Bayley at WrestleMania but that plan is said to be scrapped due to an injury.

However, the Legit Boss of the WWE returned on SmackDown last week to compete in a tag team match against Naomi and Lacey Evans which wiped out the speculations of a potential injury. The Boss n Hug Connection were unable to pick up the win but they will get another shot at redemption.

WWE announced the rematch for tonight where Sasha and Bayley again team up to take on Naomi and Lacey Evans. This could be a setup for a multi-person title match at either Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 36.

With his @WrestleMania match against @JohnCena set, what will @WWEBrayWyatt have to say when he welcomes us into 'The Firefly Fun House' tomorrow night on FOX? pic.twitter.com/zNZ1j94dsr — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 5, 2020

The Fiend Bray Wyatt lost the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown but that won't stop him from competing in a mega match at WrestleMania 36. He challenged John Cena in a match that has already been made official for the show of shows. Ahead of this showdown, Wyatt may have a message for Cena as he returns with an episode of Firefly Funhouse.

"The Firefly Fun House will open its doors on Friday Night SmackDown, but will Bray Wyatt let him in? Wyatt responded with a WrestleMania challenge to John Cena last week, setting up a colossal clash at The Show of Shows. The 16-time World Champion had a message for the WWE Universe following his hometown appearance last week.

"What will Wyatt have to say when he welcomes us into his “home?” Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to hear the latest from the twisted Superstar." (courtesy WWE.com)

Another major attraction for this week’s Smackdown was announced as the greatest faction in pro-wrestling history, nWo appears for the A Moment of Bliss talk show. There is no update on why the 2020 Hall of Famers are making this appearance but these names make the episode a must-see for the fans,

“Hey yo… The nWo is coming to Friday Night SmackDown!

Yes, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall & Sean Waltman will be guests on Alexa Bliss’ lively talk show, “A Moment of Bliss.” What will the legendary and controversial group have to say ahead of their induction into the Hall next month during WrestleMania weekend? Find out this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX!”

The Intercontinental Championship match was confirmed for Elimination Chamber where Braun Strowman defends against Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura in a three-on-one Handicap Match.

Using the number games, the challengers ambushed Strowman during the contract signing segment. So they may have to be aware of the Monster Among Men who will be keen for redemption.

Last week, another Wrestlemania title match was announced as Goldberg defends his newly won Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in fantasy warfare.

The current champion has been running his mouth since the match was announced with claims that his spear is more effective than Reigns. These words must have not sat well with The Big Dog as we expect to hear from him about the upcoming dream match when SmackDown airs tonight.