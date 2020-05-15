WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: May 15, 2020

Fallouts from the bygone pay-per-view event will be brought together on SmackDown that will kick-off the initial buildups for the next one in line, Backlash. But first, we'll hear from the men's MITB ladder match-winner as he appears on Miz TV.

The Intercontinental Championship has been declared vacant on SmackDown and a new tournament could begin on the show allowing the mid-card superstars to go for the prestigious mid-card belt.

Also, we'll see the debut of the brand-invitation rule in effect when The Queen arrives on the blue brand with her title when the latest Friday Night episode airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Fresh-off the memorable win at the first-ever Climb the Corporate Ladder match at WWE Headquarters, Otis is all set to begin his journey to the top of the food chain with the most opportunistic briefcase by his side.

SmackDown is advertising him for a sitdown with The Miz for a special edition of Miz TV where he may disclose what his future plan with the championship contract could look like.

We're sure about one thing that he would have girlfriend Mandy Rose in the plan whom he dedicated the MITB ladder match win. Speaking of Rose, she's definitely not forgotten how Sonya Deville stole a win from her on last week's SmackDown and boasted about it on social media stating that she's just getting started. The Golden Goddess will be desperate to fight back in the feud that Deville's been dominating since the beginning.

Meanwhile, things will be heated up in the women's division as The Queen will be making her way to the blue brand after more than six months.

Apparently, the two main roster brands have sent invitations to each other for some limited crossovers that start from tonight. Thus, Charlotte Flair, originally belonging from the Raw roster, will make her appearance on SmackDown.

It’s an effort to add star power on the show to pull up the drowning TV viewerships of SmackDown as WWE.com confirmed Flair's show-up with the following statements,

"NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to make her return to the blue brand after a strong run getting back to her roots. Flair used her Royal Rumble win to challenge and defeat Rhea Ripley for the black-and-gold title and has since humbled a number of rising Superstars. What could The Queen be plotting as she rolls into SmackDown?

"Catch SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see Flair’s return to the blue brand."

BREAKING NEWS:@SamiZayn is unable to compete and defend the Intercontinental Championship, therefore @WWE has declared the title vacant. A tournament to crown a new Champion will begin on Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. pic.twitter.com/5qZgUyL9rC — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 13, 2020

Sami Zayn can't defend the Intercontinental Championship, as revealed on WWE Backstage on FS1, this week. Consequence wise, the title has been declared vacant by WWE as they start the process to find out a new title-holder.

A tournament will begin on SmackDown to crown a new champion which we know nothing about. The participants and format of the tournament will be let known in detail when the show goes on air.

Also, we expect the existing champions to make their presence felt on SmackDown to indicate what could be next for them. Universal Champion Braun Strowman, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and the Tag Team Champions

The New Day have all been successful this past Sunday by winning their respective scheduled matchups who may look forward to getting new challengers for Backlash PPV when Friday's popular show airs on FOX with post Money in the Bank edition.