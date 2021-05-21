WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: May 21, 2021

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, May 21: The upcoming episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown promises to commence a new feud for the Universal Title and gathers all the fallouts from the bygone Wrestlemania Backlash PPV.



History-making tag champs will also begin their run on the blue brand on a night where a mammoth Fatal-4-Way is set to determine the fate of the Intercontinental Championship. These and more are expected when Friday’s hottest show airs from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



A courageous effort by Cesaro failed to dethrone the Universal Champion Roman Reigns from his reign of terror. Despite no assistance from Paul Heyman or Jey Uso, The Head of the Table choked the life out of the Swiss Cyborg via the guillotine submission to retain his title at Wrestlemania Backlash. Now he will have to turn his attentions to his family problems.





Despite the persuasion by Jey Uso, his twin brother Jimmy Uso isn’t ready to 'fall in line’ with Roman Reigns. In a message from Twitter, The Tribal Chief sent a warning to the recently returning superstar so that he stops calling or texting him.It was also noted how the two of them are set for a confrontation on Smackdown, this week. Also, Seth Rollins mentioned on WWE’s The Bump on YouTube that if Reigns fails to take care of Jimmy, then he has to do something about the situation.Speaking about Rollins, Cesaro’s night at Backlash ended on the lowest of notes thanks to him. The Smackdown Savior delivered a ruthless beatdown that included wedging Cesaro’s arm in a steel chair before slamming it against the ring post.It ended with a vicious Stomp on the floor, signifying that the ongoing feud between these two is still on. Perhaps, these two are on a collision course inside the Hell in a Cell structure.Apollo Crews attempted to present the Nigerian Medal of Honor to Commander Azeez on last week’s Smackdown but the prestigious ceremony was ruined by the potential challengers for the Intercontinental Title. Kevin Owens, Big E, Sami Zayn ran into the ring, starting a brawl.Crews went to WWE Official Adam Pearce, asking him to do something about the situation but he was rather awarded a title match. Per Pearce’s ruling, this Friday night, Apollo Crews will put his coveted Intercontinental Championship on the line against Big E, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in a Fatal-4-Way contest. Odds are stacked against the champion as he won’t have to be involved in pinfall or submission to drop the belt.Rey and Dominik Mysterio lived up to their Ultimate Underdog monikers as they defeated The Dirty Dawgs – Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at Wrestlemania Backlash to clinch the Smackdown tag team titles.It was a historic win as for the first time ever, a father-son duo is holding the tag titles in WWE. So, who will step up to the champs to become new challengers for the coveted titles? We should find out when WWE’s blue brand delivers its latest installment.