WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: May 28, 2021

Bengaluru, May 28: Road to Hell In a Cell 2021 will continue tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown as we expect the first match for the PPV from the blue brigade to be confirmed.
But before that, the night is being promoted with the main event match that will see veteran Uso Twins return in tag team action at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
Last week on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso was very excited about getting back to business while maintaining distance from his cousin as well as the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He rather had his eye set on former Tag Team champions, The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.
This will be the first time since March 2020 that the Usos will be seen in a tag team action as Jimmy was out with an injury for over a year.
The thought of his return to tag team action comes from the fact that he (alongside his brother Jey) wants to become the new Head of the Table. This certainly indicates that Jimmy vs. Reigns could be built up for the Universal Title match at Hell In A Cell.
Going by the storyline, it's certain that the feud will reach a state where it has to culminate in a match inside Hell In A Cell structure.
Just when it seemed that the existing title run was about to come to an end, an unexpected help saved the day for him.
The main event match from last week witnessed the return of Aleister Black during the Fatal-4-Way who delivered an earth-shattering Black Mass on Big E. This allowed Apollo to retain while the returning superstar has already injected him into a feud on the blue brand.
How will the Powerhouse of Positivity react to this unprecedented action from Black? We'll find out on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.
