WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: May 28, 2021

But before that, the night is being promoted with the main event match that will see veteran Uso Twins return in tag team action at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



Last week on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso was very excited about getting back to business while maintaining distance from his cousin as well as the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He rather had his eye set on former Tag Team champions, The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.





As the elder Uso, Jimmy is focused on winning back the SmackDown Tag Team golds, the mission begins when he teams up with twin brother Jey to compete against, the Street Profits, as per WWE Official Sonya Deville.

This will be the first time since March 2020 that the Usos will be seen in a tag team action as Jimmy was out with an injury for over a year.





Meanwhile, the family turmoil for the Usos will continue as the match was sanctioned without Jey’s approval. He was not happy about the match beign made official and already had a discussion about it with Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see whether the Usos can get along just like the old days to make an entry to the tag title picture.While Jey Uso has experienced a career rejuvenation due to the alliance with Reigns for the last few months, Jimmy has sported the "Nobody's B**ch" t-shirt.

The thought of his return to tag team action comes from the fact that he (alongside his brother Jey) wants to become the new Head of the Table. This certainly indicates that Jimmy vs. Reigns could be built up for the Universal Title match at Hell In A Cell.





Speaking of the title bout, the Universal Champion mocked Cesaro after his win at WrestleMania Backlash. But then the injured Swiss Superman once again showed up to challenge the Tribal Chief to a rematch.Before The Swiss Superman could receive a response, Seth Rollins came out of nowhere and launched another vicious attack on him for the umpteenth time. This time, the SmackDown Savior was so relentless that Cesaro had to be stretchered out of the arena.

Going by the storyline, it's certain that the feud will reach a state where it has to culminate in a match inside Hell In A Cell structure.





After weeks of running away with his title from multiple competitors, the Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews was forced to defend the belt against Big E, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in a huge Fatal 4-Way Championship Match.

Just when it seemed that the existing title run was about to come to an end, an unexpected help saved the day for him.



The main event match from last week witnessed the return of Aleister Black during the Fatal-4-Way who delivered an earth-shattering Black Mass on Big E. This allowed Apollo to retain while the returning superstar has already injected him into a feud on the blue brand.



How will the Powerhouse of Positivity react to this unprecedented action from Black? We'll find out on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.