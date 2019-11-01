WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: November 1, 2019

The Fiend Bray Wyatt became the new Universal Champion by defeating Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. Tonight he makes the first live appearance on SmackDown and will be a guest on the Miz TV.

Meanwhile, the main event of the night will see the poster boy of the blue brand take on the 2019 King of the Ring winner. Apart from those two segments, there will be a huge six-woman tag team match and another one from the male roster where the tag titles will be on the line. All of this and more awaits us at the show hosted by the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

When it comes to the rivalry of Roman Reigns and King Corbin on SmackDown, it is all about respect. It all started indirectly when Dwayne 'The Rock’ Johnson appeared on the blue brand’s premiere night on FOX to slam Corbin, both verbally and physically. The King of the Ring winner did not take things lightly and demanded an apology from Roman Reigns who is the real-life cousin of The Rock.

The angle continued in the successive weeks leading to several tag team matches including the one that took place at WWE Crown Jewel, last night. But the score can only be settled when these two lock horns in a singles matchup. So, WWE.com sanctioned the same for tonight’s SmackDown with the following statement,

“The King has been demanding respect, but The Big Dog answers to no one in his yard. While appearing on WWE Backstage on FS1, Roman Reigns was blindside attacked by King Corbin and now the two will collide on Friday Night SmackDown. The two adversaries are now set to meet in the aftermath of the Team Hogan-Team Flair showdown at WWE Crown Jewel. Can The Big Dog get retribution on Corbin, or will the King reign over Reigns? Find out this Friday night on SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C.”

Guess tomorrow's 'Miz TV' just got a little bit more interesting...@mikethemiz hosts the NEEEW @WWE Universal Champion @WWEBrayWyatt tomorrow night on FOX. pic.twitter.com/ipk3Bnobur — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 31, 2019

The Fiend Bray Wyatt is the most 'high’ male superstar of the roster right now. FOX officials wanted him to join the SmackDown brand for that reason only and they had their wish fulfilled during the draft as Wyatt headed to Friday nights. But since then he has not appeared on the show, live-in-person. However, the WWE Universe will finally get to see him on the show now after he won the Universal championship.

As per the official announcement, The Miz will host an edition of Miz TV with The Fiend Bray Wyatt as the special guest. And this segment will be interesting as claimed by the source, as there are talks that the Universal title win will send him back to Raw,

"The Firefly Fun House was turned to ashes. Friends were lost. Friends returned. It’s been a busy couple weeks in the world of Bray Wyatt, and it only promises to get more hectic following a WWE Crown Jewel showdown with Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere Match that can’t be stopped for any reason. Luckily, The Miz has offered the perfect forum to shine a light onto Wyatt’s dark world, as he will join “Miz TV” on Friday Night SmackDown."

Also on the show, a title match has been made official as a long rivalry continues between two bonafide tag teams. The SmackDown tag team champions, The Revival will defend their belts against The New Day. Xavier Woods of the challengers’ team is currently out with an injury which means that Kofi Kingston and Big E will represent the New Day against Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson. No title change is expected in this situation as the Revival is likely to have a longer title reign. SO, WWE can convince them to stay under contract once their deal ends, shortly.

Nikki Cross earned the right to be called the number one contender for the SmackDown women’s title and thereby face Bayley for it, shortly after. She also picked up a big win over Mandy Rose, last week to keep the momentum on her side.

As for tonight, WWE gives her another chance to shine bright in a wrestling match when she competes in a huge six-woman tag team match. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will team up with Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville) to take on the title challenger Nikki Cross and her teammates, Carmella & Dana Brooke. Could Nikki continue her current winning streak? We’ll find out when SmackDown airs, tonight with the Crown Jewel fallouts and build up to the next PPV.