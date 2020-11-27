WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: November 27, 2020

The Universal Champion and the Women’s Champion will certainly expect to receive new opponents for the final PPV of the year, while the Intercontinental Champion will be keen on getting justice when the show airs from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Drew McIntyre’s valiant efforts to come out of the "solid number 2" tag remained unsuccessful during his battle against Roman Reigns. Jey Uso interfered and allowed the Head of the Table to get a victory after a low blow. Now that The Tribal Chief solidified his status as the Face of the WWE, it's time for him to find a new challenger for his title.

Roman Reigns hasn’t defended the Universal Championship since October. With Paul Heyman and The Bloodline standing by his side, the champion may not have any problem with whoever gets the title shot.

Going by the storyline and recent updates, Daniel Bryan is first in the race as he was attacked by Jey on Reigns' instructions. After returning, he already picked up a victory over Uso and now he should move on to face Reigns in a title match.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks pinned the Raw Women’s Champion Asuka for the first time ever at Survivor Series and finally got the monkey off her back. But there's still one omen in the form of Carmella who has continued to ambush her for three weeks in a row.

Now, it's the turn of The Legit Boss to fire back and make a statement of her own against the self-proclaimed Untouchable woman on the roster.

Sami Zayn tried his best to upstage The Dominator Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series but the intervention from the Hurt Business members came into play to crush his hopes. Since it wasn’t a clean win, the Intercontinental Champion is on a rant against every one since Survivor Series passed by. Tonight, he will look for justice at someone's expense.

As seen last week, Murphy was joined by Aalyah and the Mysterio family as they celebrated the biggest win of his career against Seth Rollins. The Disciple has more reasons to celebrate as The Messiah has been written off WWE TV during Survivor Series and won't be around for at least sometime.

With that being said, Murphy and Aalyah's romance could only blossom. Will WWE have some plans to elevate Murphy's in-ring career, as well? We'll find out when tonight’s Smackdown airs, live from WWE's ThunderDome.