WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: September 4, 2020

Payback 2020 saw Roman Reigns steal the Universal Championship from The Fiend to mark the beginning of his fifth world title reign. Now he will be back on board as the champion to send a message to the roster during tonight’s headliner segment.

At the same time, Reigns will have to be prepared for the first challenger who will be decided via a Fatal-4-Way match in which four mid-carders will battle it out for the coveted spot.

Also announced for the show, a Payback rematch is scheduled with the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line as the Golden Role Models will have the opportunity to claim back the golds when Smackdown airs from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Roman Reigns is back to dominate his yard after snatching the Universal Championship for the second time in his career. This time around, he looks better than ever with the cunning mentor Paul Heyman standing by his side.

He barely spent more than a couple of minutes in the Payback slugfest between The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman (originally a triple threat). Just a devastating Spear was needed and Reigns stood tall with the title to end The Fiend’s one-week title run.

The Big Dog returns to Smackdown tonight to address the WWE Universe as the new ruler of the kingdom. (Here is the official statement by the company)

“Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe this Friday on SmackDown with Paul Heyman in tow. The Universal Champion will talk about his title victory at WWE Payback and his recent alignment with the controversial Heyman.

"What does this newly formed alliance between Reigns and Heyman mean for the future of Friday Night SmackDown?”

The general belief was that WWE would kick-start the one-on-one program between Roman Reigns and The Fiend right away for the Universal Title.

But the much-anticipated program might be kept on hold for now as a number-one contender’s match has been announced for tonight. Four of Smackdown’s most electric Superstars are set to get a golden opportunity to challenge the current Universal Champion for the title.

Big E, Matt Riddle, King Corbin and Sheamus will face off in a Fatal-4-Way affair in which the winner will get title shot at WWE Clash of Champions 2020 on September 27. Two separate rivalries (Big E vs Sheamus and Matt Riddle vs King Corbin) will simultaneously continue through this match.

Chances are high that either E or Riddle would pick up the win as they’re the babyface superstars in the mix and thus appear to be the perfect opponent for the newly turned heel champion.

“The Golden Role Models” are on the verge of losing the self-proclaimed tag as Sasha Banks lost the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka at The Biggest Event of the Summer. Then at Payback, Banks, and Bayley lost the Women’s Tag Team Titles to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Elsewhere, the Queen of Spades & The Irresistible Force co-existed long enough to possess the tag titles for the first time. Could they share the same bond again to defend the belts against the former champions in the set rematch? We’ll find out tonight when Smackdown airs from WWE ThunderDome.