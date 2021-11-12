WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview & schedule: November 12, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 12: The King vs. The Head of the Table is the headliner of this week’s Smackdown. After Roman Reigns and The Usos laid waste to The New Day members, last week, fallouts from the happening set up this big match with an even bigger reward.
While no other match or segment has been announced, we expect more Survivor Series builds to go down on the show that takes place at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.
The Bloodline won’t bend their knees to King Woods no matter what. With Sir Kofi Kingston watching his back, King Woods pulled off a quick pinfall win to Jimmy Uso, last week.
Per the stipulation of the match, the one-half of the Smackdown tag team champions had to bend his knee to Woods, but Roman Reigns interrupted that post-match angle and led The Bloodline for a three-on-two attack on Woods and Kofi.
Then Shotzi appeared on an episode of Talking Smack and explained her heel-turn with the following words, “I am fed up. Plain and simple. I’m fed up. I am done being the happy, easy-going Shotzi. I have been screwed over on title opportunity over title opportunity. My tag partner left me. I came here just wanting to have fun and kick ass. Well, you know what? I haven’t had fun in a really long time. So there’s just one thing left to do.”
Time to get Legit #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/FD9G9CBpE3— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) November 5, 2021
Welcome to #TeamRAW, @fightbobby!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/ly3WiHh7jq— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2021
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.