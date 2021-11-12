WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview & schedule: November 12, 2021

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Nov 12: The King vs. The Head of the Table is the headliner of this week’s Smackdown. After Roman Reigns and The Usos laid waste to The New Day members, last week, fallouts from the happening set up this big match with an even bigger reward.



While no other match or segment has been announced, we expect more Survivor Series builds to go down on the show that takes place at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.



The Bloodline won’t bend their knees to King Woods no matter what. With Sir Kofi Kingston watching his back, King Woods pulled off a quick pinfall win to Jimmy Uso, last week.



Per the stipulation of the match, the one-half of the Smackdown tag team champions had to bend his knee to Woods, but Roman Reigns interrupted that post-match angle and led The Bloodline for a three-on-two attack on Woods and Kofi.





After the assault, The Tribal Chief posed with the title over Woods and proclaimed, “If you show up next week, I’ll show you what a real king looks like.” Then in a Twitter video, Woods issued a response to Reigns and accepted the challenge for this Friday night.WWE has since announced a Battle for the Rule of SmackDown for tonight’s edition. In this non-title bout, King Xavier Woods would lock horns with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The winner will be able to claim Smackdown to be his kingdom.Two weeks ago, Shotzi made her debut as a singles competitor in a match against Charlotte Flair but unfortunately, she came up short. Following the match, she attacked Sasha Banks out of nowhere, who was watching the match from ringside.

Then Shotzi appeared on an episode of Talking Smack and explained her heel-turn with the following words, “I am fed up. Plain and simple. I’m fed up. I am done being the happy, easy-going Shotzi. I have been screwed over on title opportunity over title opportunity. My tag partner left me. I came here just wanting to have fun and kick ass. Well, you know what? I haven’t had fun in a really long time. So there’s just one thing left to do.”





With Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair booked in a Champion vs. Champion match against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Survivor Series, it appears Banks and Shotzi will be involved in a new feud on Friday nights with the winner getting a title match opportunity once the PPV gets over.Speaking of Survivor Series, WWE has announced two big 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Matches for the November 21 event. Team RAW’s Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Bobby Lashley vs. Team SmackDown’s Woods, Jeff Hardy, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Happy Baron Corbin in the men’s division lineup.From the women’s division, Team RAW’s Bianca Belair, Queen Zelina, Carmella, Liv Morgan, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley will collide with Team SmackDown’s Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Aliyah, and Shotzi. We expect more announcements to be made around the PPV lineup during the latest episode of Smackdown.