WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview & schedule: September 03, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept. 4: The headliner of this week’s SmackDown featured Roman Reigns putting his Universal Title on the line against Finn Balor.
The first match for the next WWE pay-per-view event was announced while a rivalry from SummerSlam was carried forward.
Also, celebrity Logan Paul was in attendance for the show that went down from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
Check out the recap, and results from the September 3 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:
– SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits for a Championship Contender’s Match opened the show and it ended with a DQ. Jimmy was hit with an Anointment Pop-up Powerbomb by Dawkins when an illegal Jey entered the ring and sent Dawkins to the ring post to cause the disqualification.
Once the referee called for the bell, The Usos double-teamed on Dawkins but Montez Ford ran the ropes and leaped over the top, taking The Usos down at the announce table for a big pop.
😱🤯😱🤯@MontezFordWWE laying it ALL on the line to send a message to #TheBloodline! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Z1fghERZJD— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2021
.@BeckyLynchWWE defends the #SmackDown Women's Title against @BiancaBelairWWE at #ExtremeRules, and they'll sign the contract NEXT WEEK at @TheGarden! pic.twitter.com/EoxkGGrfGg— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2021
Edge vs. Rollins II. @TheGarden. @EdgeRatedR wants @WWERollins NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/w1xffL3bwR— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2021
"You're not that guy, pal." - @LoganPaul #SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/BCnuU837Ac— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2021
What was that?#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/gEspmvDUMt— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2021
Roman then applied the Guillotine Chokehold submission to which Balor fainted as the referee declared the reigning champion to be the winner. A red light and short dramatic music played for a second while Roman was walking to the back. The Head of the Table seemed concerned about it as the show came to an end.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.