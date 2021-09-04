WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview & schedule: September 03, 2021

The first match for the next WWE pay-per-view event was announced while a rivalry from SummerSlam was carried forward.



Also, celebrity Logan Paul was in attendance for the show that went down from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.



Check out the recap, and results from the September 3 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:



– SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits for a Championship Contender’s Match opened the show and it ended with a DQ. Jimmy was hit with an Anointment Pop-up Powerbomb by Dawkins when an illegal Jey entered the ring and sent Dawkins to the ring post to cause the disqualification.



Once the referee called for the bell, The Usos double-teamed on Dawkins but Montez Ford ran the ropes and leaped over the top, taking The Usos down at the announce table for a big pop.





– Paul Heyman was giving an interview to Kayla Braxton when his phone rang and the ringtone was Brock Lesnar’s theme song. Mr. Money In The Bank Big E, dressed up as a janitor, saw it happening and laughed out loud.– SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch arrived in the ring for a promo and claimed that she left to have a baby and since then she was preparing to come back and recapture her Title. Becky also reminded snatching the title from Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.Belair came out and said she was the Champion for 132 days, but lost it in just a few seconds. She then demanded her rematch for the Smackdown Women’s Title, on the spot.Becky declined the challenge but the title match was later announced for Extreme Rules PPV. Lynch and Belair will also sign the contract for the title match at Super ShowDown from the Madison Square Garden.– Dolph Ziggler wanted Toni Storm to be in his corner for his scheduled match against Rick Boogs. Toni declined the offer and said she’d rather be rooting for Boogs.In the match, Boogs (with Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura) defeated Ziggler (with Robert Roode) in a quick time. Boogs caught a Superkick and connected with a pump-handle slam for the victory.– Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania 37 rematch via DQ after Rollins hit him with a Steel Chair. After the match, Rollins put Cesaro into a Crossface using a pipe, similar to what Hall of Famer Edge has been doing to his opponents in recent months.This led Edge to come out with a chair and make the save. The Rated-R Superstar then cut a backstage promo as he demanded a SummerSlam rematch with Rollins at next week’s Super SmackDown from MSG.– Paul Heyman told Universal Champion Roman Reigns that Brock Lesnar called him, and informed him that The Beast Incarnate will appear on next week’s SmackDown.– Happy Baron Corbin appeared on the Kevin Owens Show and he brought a friend, Logan Paul. Owens said it makes sense that they’re getting along since they’re both awful. Logan bragged about his brother Jake Paul defeating Tyron Woodley while he also gave Owens $100 because he needed it.Owens instructed Logan to leave and never come back. Logan shoved Owens off, down to the mat as Corbin took Owens out with a Chokeslam.– Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio in a rematch from last week. After a high-flying top rope move, Sami was down at ringside. Rey Mysterio advised Dominik to take Sami into the ring to finish off the contest. But as soon as Dominik entered the ring, Sami ran through him with the Helluva Kick for the win.– Naomi asked WWE Official Sonya Deville to book her in a match. Deville informed her that she’s busy and she may grant her request, next week.– The Usos attacked Finn Balor at ringside before the main event could begin. The Street Profits then made the save for Balor just like last week.– Roman Reigns (c) defeated Finn Balor in SmackDown main event to retain the Universal Championship. Balor connected with the Coup de Grace but Roman kicked out of it and while doing so, he low-blowed Balor.

Roman then applied the Guillotine Chokehold submission to which Balor fainted as the referee declared the reigning champion to be the winner. A red light and short dramatic music played for a second while Roman was walking to the back. The Head of the Table seemed concerned about it as the show came to an end.