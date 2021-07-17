WWE Friday Night Smackdown recap, results and highlights: July 16, 2021

A huge Six-Man tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and Hall of Famer Edge was there on the show while a Fatal-4-Way served as the main event of the night. Also, the SmackDown Women's Title was on the line on the show that took place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Check out the recap, and results from the July 16 episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon kicked off the show in huge pop from the crowd. He had his unique way to greet the fans by saying, "where the hell have you been?"

- Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey, Dominik Mysterio, and Edge in the opener of SmackDown. Reigns and Edge got massive pop during their entrances from the crowd. The finish saw Jey Uso pinning Rey Mysterio by holding his tights as Edge was busy dealing with Reigns, outside the ring.

A brawl broke out after the match where Edge took out The Usos using a chair. Roman Reigns downed Edge with a Superman Punch and then brought the steel rod off the chair, intending to punish him.

But Edge countered with a Spear and then applied the Crossface with that lead pipe across Reigns' mouth, forcing him to tap out. The Rated-R Superstar ended the segment by posing with the Universal Championship.

- Kayla Braxton interviewed Edge, backstage who said that he has to beat Roman in his own game this Sunday. Seth Rollins interrupted the interview and said he hopes Edge wins this Sunday as he intends to win the Money In The Bank contract and cash-in it on him. Seth wanted to finish the job that he started 7 years ago when he had his boot on Edge's neck.

- Sami Zayn wanted to continue with his 'Justice For Sami' campaign. As the fans didn't support him, he didn't want to allow the show to go on. Finn Balor then returned on SmackDown with massive pop and laid out Sami with his Coup De Grace finishing move.

- Shotzi and Nox defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka in a tag team match. Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega were sitting at ringside who ended up arguing at the commentary table.

As they were brawling at ringside, Nox rolled up Nattie for the win. Nox and Shotzi were declared new number-one contenders for Women's Tag Titles. A brawl broke out among the female Money In The Bank participants, after the match. Liv was left standing tall by taking out Natalya.

- Bianca Belair (c) defeated Carmella to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship. Mella connected with a Superkick but failed to gain the three pin-fall counts. A frustrated Mella wanted to use the hair braid of Belair but instead got whipped by it. Belair then hit the KOD finisher on her opponent for the win. Carmella accused Belair of cheating her way to victory.

- Toni Storm is set to make her official SmackDown debut, next week.

- Otis attacked Cesaro backstage before their scheduled match but the latter still showed up for the contest. The match was eventually disqualified after Chad Gable interfered and hit Cesaro with a German Suplex.

Cesaro fought the duo off as he began swinging Gable with the Cesaro Swing. Otis stopped it by attacking him from behind. He finished the segment by delivering a Vader Bomb.

- In a backstage segment, Big E mocked Paul Heyman because he thinks Edge has Roman Reigns' number.

- Baron Corbin asked fans for help through his bad times and got on his knees to beg the people to donate $100,000 on his website so he can pay his bills, or else his family will have to move to his wife's parents' house. Kevin Owens then came out to a pop.

Corbin said Owens can help him as he has money. Corbin also mentioned that Owens obviously doesn't have to spend money on his wardrobe. After hearing this, Owens hit Corbin with a Stunner.

- Seth Rollins defeated Big E, Kevin Owens, and King Nakamura in a Fatal-4-Way Main Event Match of the night. Owens hit Nakamura with Flying Elbow off the top of a ladder from the announce table while Rollins hit Big E with a Stomp on a Ladder to secure the pinfall win.

Rollins then climbed up the ladder and unhooked the Men's Money In The Bank contract to pose with it. Michael Cole thanked the WWE Universe for joining the show as The 2021 Money In the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX from Houston went off the air.