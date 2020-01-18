WWE Friday Night SmackDown results and highlights: January 17, 2020

Two women superstars competed in a singles contest in a grudge match whereas a former Intercontinental Champion returned to action after a decade.

Plus, a monstrous return happened on the show that was hosted by the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Kane's pyro hit the arena as he marched down to the ring to kick off the show with a Royal Rumble message. Bray Wyatt interrupted his promo as the arena darkened.

The Fiend arrived through a hole under the ring to stalk Kane. Daniel Bryan arrived out of nowhere and took him out with a Running Knee. The Fiend escaped through the hole but not before Bryan picked up some dreadlocks off his head.

John Morrison returned to in-ring action after 8 years in the WWE against one half of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day member Big E. The Miz and Kofi Kingston were standing at ringside to support their respective partners.

Miz saved Morrison from a charging move by E into the corner. Morrison then landed a kick followed by a knee on E. He hit the Starship Pain on E to get the victory.

The Usos - Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. The Revival - Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder was the next tag team match lineup for SmackDown. The Usos performed Double Superkicks on both Wilder and Dawson to get them down. Jey then nailed a suicide dive on Dawson whereas Jimmy landed the Frog Splash off the top rope on Wilder to secure the win.

The scheduled Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks matchup was canceled on SmackDown as the latter one got injured during a backstage fight with Evans.

So Bayley had to give proxy on behalf of Sasha in a match. Bayley was in control after landing a big boot and sending Evans face-first into the top turnbuckle. But Evans connected with a sudden Women's Right to get a pinfall win over the champion.

Shorty G had a backstage altercation with Sheamus that led up to a brawl. The officials had to interfere to separate these two.

Elias was entertaining the crowd with his song when Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted him.

After a verbal confrontation, the heels started to ambush Elias until Braun Strowman came out to make the save. He bulldozed everyone standing in his way and sent them over the top rope to indicate being ready for Royal Rumble.

Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville was the next matchup on SmackDown where Heavy Machinery's Otis and Tucker were present at ringside to give moral support to Deville and her tag partner, Mandy Rose.

Bliss was in control after hitting a basement dropkick when Rose tried to distract her. Cross shoved her off the apron but Otis caught her from falling. Bliss took this opportunity to roll up Deville for the win.

Roman Reigns competed in a Tables Match against Robert Roode in the main event of SmackDown. He was in full control of the match when Corbin and Dolph Ziggler decided to interfere. The Usos came out to provide backup to Reigns.

They landed Superkicks on Roode and delivered double Uso splash on Ziggler through the announce table. Reigns then hit a spear on Roode through a table to pick up the win. Reigns closed the show by announcing that his match against Corbin at Royal Rumble is going to be a Falls Count Anywhere match.