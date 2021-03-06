WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: March 5, 2021

Also, Murphy returned to action against Cesaro after a couple of months of absence. Here are the results from the show that went down from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Michael Cole introduced Daniel Bryan to the ring in the first segment of SmackDown for an interview purpose. Bryan plugged in the steel cage match where he plans on securing a Universal Title match at FastLane against Roman Reigns. Then he cut a furious promo on ruining Edge vs Reigns dream match at WrestleMania 37.

Soon, Universal Champion Roman Reigns came out to the ring with Special Counsel Paul Heyman and Jey Uso by his side. He took the mic and pointed out how Bryan needs him all the time to make his career, relevant.

Then Jey Uso took the mic to mention how he is poised to put down Bryan in the main event. Uso then hit Bryan to the gut with the mic. Bryan was back to his feet in quick time as he hit back on Uso before sending him out of the ring.

The opening contest of SmackDown featured Montez Ford of the Street Profits (with Angelo Dawkins) vs King Corbin (with Sami Zayn). Sami and Dawkins had a confrontation at which provided a distraction to Ford. He wanted to capitalize with an Enziguri but Corbin planted him with the End of Days for the pinfall win.

After the match, Corbin left the ring as Angelo Dawkins prepared Sami Zayn to compete in another singles contest. Sami was in control after hitting an Exploder Suplex on Dawkins into the turnbuckles. Right then, Ford targeted one of Sami's camera crew members as he threw water on the camera. A distracted Sami was then rolled up by Dawkins for the pinfall loss. Sami was fuming and he attacked that particular crew member, once the match was over.

Dominik Mysterio (with Rey Mysterio) sought redemption against Chad Gable (with Otis) by winning a singles match. Dom ate a Tiger Suplex but blocked a German Suplex as the two traded counters, one after another.

Dominik somehow managed Gable to roll up for the referee's three counts for the victory. Otis wanted to attack Dominik after the match but Rey Mysterio flipped him into the announce table before hitting him with a senton on the floor off the ring apron.

Bianca Belair (with SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks) competed against Shayna Baszler (with Nia Jax) in the next match where Carmella’s fired sommelier Reginald came out trying to pursue Sasha.

Jax charged at him but she eventually put down Sasha, instead. In the ring, Belair countered a Kirifuda Clutch attempt and hit back Baszler with the KOD for the pinfall win. Reginald tried to check on Sasha only to be hit with a big slap from the champion.

Murphy returned to action on SmackDown against Cesaro with Seth Rollins standing at ringside. Cesaro dominated the match with a flurry of uppercuts and knee to the face. Murphy was caught with a Cesaro Swing after which he was forced to tap out to the Sharpshooter submission.

Apollo Crews arrived at the ring carrying a spear and wearing his scarf. He also had two men wearing combat boots and fatigues behind him. After talking about his Nigerian royalty, he informed that Intercontinental Champion Big E will be back on SmackDown, next week and he intends to continue the feud over the mid-card title.

In backstage segments, Nia Jax stopped leaving Reginald as she found this little guy sort of cute. Bayley hosted a mini edition of Ding Dong Hello talk-show in a backstage setup as she went on to blast the WWE fans over their tweets. Plus, Natalya and Tamina Snuka complained to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville about Banks and Belair getting a title rematch at FastLane 2021.

Daniel Bryan competed in a rematch against Jey Uso inside a steel cage for a FastLane title match opportunity. The champion Roman Reigns was sitting at ringside with Paul Heyman by his side. Uso catapulted Bryan into the steel cage door before trying to escape the structure.

Bryan stopped him from doing so as he hit a Super Butterfly Suplex off the top of the cage. He then applied the Yes Lock as Uso tapped out. Per the stipulation of the match, Bryan will now face Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at FastLane. He celebrated with YES chants with the ThunderDome crowd to end the show as Reigns watched from ringside.