WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: September 18, 2020

Also on the show which took place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, a Moment of Bliss talk show returned with Nikki Cross as the special guest and Sasha Banks also came back following Bayley's heinous attack.

Check out the results and recap of September 18th edition of WWE Friday Night Smakckdown:

The Miz and John Morrison kicked off SmackDown with Dirt Sheet where they joked about Mandy Rose's move to Raw. Mandy's boyfriend Otis soon arrived on the scene and beat them up. While Tucker took care of Morrison, The Miz took a Caterpillar and Vader Bomb from Otis, who then ripped off Miz's clothes to leave him in the boxers.

Next up, Gran Metalik competed against Cesaro in the opening contest of SmackDown in which Metalik delivered a Hurricunrana for a near fall. He later tried to connect with the top rope moonsault, but received an uppercut instead. Cesaro hit the Neutralizer to secure the win.

Later on the show, Alexa Bliss hosted A Moment of Bliss talk-show with Nikki Cross as the guest. She asked her tag team partner about the Clash of Champions title shot, while Cross mentioned Bliss’ recent transformation after being affected by The Fiend. Lacey Evans intervened and caused a brawl with Cross inside the ring to set up a match.

Nikki Cross competed against Lacey Evans in the match while Alexa Bliss was joined the announce table. Evans poured hand sanitizer on Cross' fave to provoke her. Cross then hit a tornado DDT followed by the twisted Neckbreaker for the victory. After the match, Bliss hit a Sister Abigail on Evans before she left the ring.

Later, the SmackDown announce team welcomed Sasha Banks back to the show live via satellite. The Legit Boss was emotional while she spoke about Bayley's attack. She talked about taking away the SmackDown women's title away from Bayley, who appeared from behind and hit her on the back with a chair. She wanted to hurt Banks even more but the PC trainees and medics stopped her.

Next up, AJ Styles defeated Sami Zayn in a singles contest on SmackDown. After digesting an Exploder Suplex, AJ rolled up Sami for an easy win. A frustrated Sami attacked AJ till Jeff Hardy came out to unload on both of them.

He took out a ladder and downed both of them with it. Hardy then hit a Twist of Fate on Sami laying on the ladder and proposed a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash Of Champions 2020.

King Baron Corbin and Sheamus were set for the scheduled match, but a guard informed them that Sheamus' car was towed. We saw Big E appear out of nowhere to attack Sheamus who somehow ran away from the scene. E caught the guard and beat him down. He then slammed that guard through the windshield of the car with a belly-to-belly suplex before he left the scene.

A Samoan Street Fight was the final match of SmackDown as Roman Reigns and Jey Uso teamed up against Sheamus and King Baron Corbin. Reigns hit a huge Spear through the barricade to put away Sheamus while Corbin was smacked by Uso with the Universal Title.

Reigns took advantage and downed Corbin with a Spear after which Jey leaped off the top rope to hit a Frogsplash on Corbin for the victory. Uso celebrated after the match as Reigns stared at him from the ring to end the show.