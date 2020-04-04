WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and recap: April 3, 2020

The main event of WrestleMania was changed officially whereas a big twist was revealed in the romantic angle continuing on SmackDown. Plus, John Cena returned on the show that was taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

SmackDown kicked off with hyping the triple threat ladder match for tag titles at WrestleMania 36. The New Day and The Usos tried to ruin Miz TV insinuating a brawl inside the ring where ladders were set. The Miz and John Morrison stood tall by the end of it as they put down New Day and Usos using ladders.

Naomi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina Snuka in a triple threat was the first match of SmackDown. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley were present at the commentary table and impacted the match by distracting Naomi.

This allowed Tamina to perform a Superkick on Naomi to get the victory. Once the match was over, Tamina sent a message to Bayley and Sasha by downing them hitting a Superkick and Samoan Drop, respectively.

Michael Cole announced that Braun Strowman will face WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. No reason was given why Roman Reigns was out of the match.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Tucker Knight was the next match on SmackDown which was disqualified as Ziggler planted Tucker with a Zig-Zag on the steel steps. Ziggler went for further attacks on Tucker but Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville ran out to stop him.

A mystery man appeared on the screen to show some footage before Valentine's Day date between Otis and Mandy. It was clearly shown that Deville conspired against Mandy so that Ziggler can replace Otis. An upset Mandy headed backstage whereas Otis chased Ziggler as the segment ended.

Daniel Bryan took on Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles contest on SmackDown where Nakamura countered Bryan's YES kicks with some stiff kicks of his own. He soon delivered an Exploder Suplex but Bryan got back up and tried to lock in the YES Lock. Cesaro pounced on Bryan to disqualify the match. Cesaro, Nakamura, and Zayn respectively hit their finishing maneuvers to put down Bryan.

John Cena appeared on SmackDown to hype WrestleMania 36, this weekend and promised a unique experience for the audience. He then talked about his scheduled match against Bray Wyatt until the Firefly Funhouse puppets appeared in the empty arena to taunt him.

The lights went out as we saw The Fiend standing on the Perch. Wyatt suddenly appeared in the back of Cena to terrorize him. The lights went off again as we saw only Cena standing in the middle of the ring as the show ended.