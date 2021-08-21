English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: August 20, 2021

By
File photo. Credit: WWE
File photo. Credit: WWE

Bengaluru, Aug 21: SmackDown presented the go-home episode for SummerSlam, this week, which was the main-event - another confrontation between John Cena and Roman Reigns. Hall of Famer Edge was on the show to send a stern message to Seth Rollins.

Plus, SmackDown Women’s Champion pulled off a double duty on the show that took place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Check out the recap, and results from the August 20 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:

– SmackDown kicked off with WWE Hall Of Famer Edge coming to the ring amid loud pop from the fans in attendance. He went on to cut a promo in the ring addressing what his SummerSlam opponent Seth Rollins had said about him, last week.

He also remembered when Seth had his foot on his neck and threatened him to break his neck, back in 2014. Edge proclaimed that Seth has put him back in a dark place as he now intends to burn him down tomorrow night at SummerSlam.



– One half of SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jey Uso (Jimmy Uso) defeated Rey Mysterio (with Dominik Mysterio) in the opening contest of the night. Jimmy superkick-ed Dominik at the ringside causing a distraction for Rey.

Jey took advantage and sent Rey into the barriers before bringing him to the ring. Jey then hit a Frogsplash off the top rope to secure the victory.

– Baron Corbin defeated Kevin Owens in a rematch from last week via DQ. after Big E attacked Corbin (Corbin ran off with the Money In The Bank briefcase). Owens went for an early Stunner in the match but Corbin dodged it and escaped from the ring.



Big E came out as he was out to take back his Money In The Bank briefcase that Corbin had stolen, last week. The duo went into a physical confrontation which ended with E being sent to the ring steps. Corbin again ran away with the briefcase.

– In a Championship Contender’s Match, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka were defeated by Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart. This was Natalya's first match since suffering an ankle injury, last month.

Shotzi delivered a knee to Tamina to send her off the apron. Nox appeared on the apron and leaped off, taking Tamina back down on the floor. Shotzi blocked a Sharpshooter inside the ring and rolling Natalya up for the win.

– Seth Rollins appeared on SmackDown for a return promo addressing Edge. During that segment, The Brood theme music started to play as Edge appeared on the screen. Edge then gave Rollins a Brood-style blood bath. A huge amount of dark red blood suddenly fell from the rafters and covered Rollins.

– Otis (with Chad Gable) defeated Montez Ford (Angelo Dawkins) in the next match. Ford jumped off the top rope with a crossbody to Otis but Otis kicked out at 2. Ford unloaded with body strikes to Otis but easily ran through him. Otis then connected with a second rope Vader Bomb for the pin to win.



– Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura and Rick Boogz defeated Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez in a tag team match. Nakamura slid off the ring and kicked Azeez off the apron while Boogs delivered a big abdominal stretch into a pump-handle slam to get the pinfall win.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated Zelina Vega. Vega leaped off the second rope with a hurricanrana but Belair caught her mid-air and powerbomb-ed her. Belair sent her opponent face-first into the turnbuckles and then connected with the Kiss of Death finisher for the win.

– Bianca Belair then competed in a second match of the night against Carmella and defeated her. Mella attacked with a Superkick before the match began. But Belair ducked a facebuster attempt and nailed a Spinebuster on Carmella. Belair then planted Mella with the KOD finisher for another win.

– Universal Champion Roman Reigns and John Cena came out in the ring in the main event segment. Reigns said Cena lied last week since he can’t beat him. Reigns then asked Paul Heyman when was the last time he lost. In response, Heyman said “this” Roman Reigns has never lost.

Cena said he’s not here to promote movies, but to "demote Roman’s a**." Cena again promised that he’s going to win the Universal Title tomorrow and then head off to Hollywood to film a movie, which will embarrass Roman on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns added a stipulation to their Title match – Either he will retain his title or he will lose and leave WWE.

Reigns then tried to attack Cena with an Attitude Adjustment, but Cena countered and turned that into a roll-up. Reigns kicked out just before the 1-2-3 from the crowd and rolled out of the ring. Cena taunted Reigns with the "you can't see me" gesture as SmackDown went off the air.

Comments

MORE WWE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 12:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 21, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments