WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: August 20, 2021

Bengaluru,
Aug
21:
SmackDown
presented
the
go-home
episode
for
SummerSlam,
this
week,
which
was
the
main-event
-
another
confrontation
between
John
Cena
and
Roman
Reigns.
Hall
of
Famer
Edge
was
on
the
show
to
send
a
stern
message
to
Seth
Rollins.
Plus, SmackDown Women’s Champion pulled off a double duty on the show that took place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Check out the recap, and results from the August 20 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:
– SmackDown kicked off with WWE Hall Of Famer Edge coming to the ring amid loud pop from the fans in attendance. He went on to cut a promo in the ring addressing what his SummerSlam opponent Seth Rollins had said about him, last week.
He also remembered when Seth had his foot on his neck and threatened him to break his neck, back in 2014. Edge proclaimed that Seth has put him back in a dark place as he now intends to burn him down tomorrow night at SummerSlam.
"At #SummerSlam, I am going to BURN. YOU. DOWN." 🔥#SmackDown @EdgeRatedR @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/UMGlDkhySH— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2021
"That is a 6'6'' TRASH BAG on the run with something he does not own!" - @PatMcAfeeShow #SmackDown @WWEBigE @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/sVUdfuedsr— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2021
– Seth Rollins appeared on SmackDown for a return promo addressing Edge. During that segment, The Brood theme music started to play as Edge appeared on the screen. Edge then gave Rollins a Brood-style blood bath. A huge amount of dark red blood suddenly fell from the rafters and covered Rollins.
How it started: How it's going:#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lMoaHf9Tgl— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2021
– Otis (with Chad Gable) defeated Montez Ford (Angelo Dawkins) in the next match. Ford jumped off the top rope with a crossbody to Otis but Otis kicked out at 2. Ford unloaded with body strikes to Otis but easily ran through him. Otis then connected with a second rope Vader Bomb for the pin to win.
It's another win for the ALPHA ACADEMY on #SmackDown!@otiswwe @WWEGable @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/pQcXN9csi3— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2021
Put some respect on my name.— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) August 21, 2021
The meanEST, nastiEST, baddEST
side is here too!#SummerSlam#ESTofWWE https://t.co/iHGcW95j4U
– Bianca Belair then competed in a second match of the night against Carmella and defeated her. Mella attacked with a Superkick before the match began. But Belair ducked a facebuster attempt and nailed a Spinebuster on Carmella. Belair then planted Mella with the KOD finisher for another win.
–
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns
and
John
Cena
came
out
in
the
ring
in
the
main
event
segment.
Reigns
said
Cena
lied
last
week
since
he
can’t
beat
him.
Reigns
then
asked
Paul
Heyman
when
was
the
last
time
he
lost.
In
response,
Heyman
said
“this”
Roman
Reigns
has
never
lost.
Cena said he’s not here to promote movies, but to "demote Roman’s a**." Cena again promised that he’s going to win the Universal Title tomorrow and then head off to Hollywood to film a movie, which will embarrass Roman on SmackDown.
"Either I'm leaving that stadium as Universal Champion, or I'm leaving WWE." 🤯🤯🤯— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2021
The stakes have been RAISED at #SummerSlam! #SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @JohnCena @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/5X20vNoaSr
Roman Reigns added a stipulation to their Title match – Either he will retain his title or he will lose and leave WWE.
Reigns then tried to attack Cena with an Attitude Adjustment, but Cena countered and turned that into a roll-up. Reigns kicked out just before the 1-2-3 from the crowd and rolled out of the ring. Cena taunted Reigns with the "you can't see me" gesture as SmackDown went off the air.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.