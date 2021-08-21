WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: August 20, 2021

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Aug 21: SmackDown presented the go-home episode for SummerSlam, this week, which was the main-event - another confrontation between John Cena and Roman Reigns. Hall of Famer Edge was on the show to send a stern message to Seth Rollins.



Plus, SmackDown Women’s Champion pulled off a double duty on the show that took place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.



Check out the recap, and results from the August 20 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:



– SmackDown kicked off with WWE Hall Of Famer Edge coming to the ring amid loud pop from the fans in attendance. He went on to cut a promo in the ring addressing what his SummerSlam opponent Seth Rollins had said about him, last week.



He also remembered when Seth had his foot on his neck and threatened him to break his neck, back in 2014. Edge proclaimed that Seth has put him back in a dark place as he now intends to burn him down tomorrow night at SummerSlam.





– One half of SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jey Uso (Jimmy Uso) defeated Rey Mysterio (with Dominik Mysterio) in the opening contest of the night. Jimmy superkick-ed Dominik at the ringside causing a distraction for Rey.Jey took advantage and sent Rey into the barriers before bringing him to the ring. Jey then hit a Frogsplash off the top rope to secure the victory.– Baron Corbin defeated Kevin Owens in a rematch from last week via DQ. after Big E attacked Corbin (Corbin ran off with the Money In The Bank briefcase). Owens went for an early Stunner in the match but Corbin dodged it and escaped from the ring.Big E came out as he was out to take back his Money In The Bank briefcase that Corbin had stolen, last week. The duo went into a physical confrontation which ended with E being sent to the ring steps. Corbin again ran away with the briefcase.– In a Championship Contender’s Match, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka were defeated by Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart. This was Natalya's first match since suffering an ankle injury, last month.Shotzi delivered a knee to Tamina to send her off the apron. Nox appeared on the apron and leaped off, taking Tamina back down on the floor. Shotzi blocked a Sharpshooter inside the ring and rolling Natalya up for the win.

– Seth Rollins appeared on SmackDown for a return promo addressing Edge. During that segment, The Brood theme music started to play as Edge appeared on the screen. Edge then gave Rollins a Brood-style blood bath. A huge amount of dark red blood suddenly fell from the rafters and covered Rollins.