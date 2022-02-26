WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: February 25, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 26: The post-Elimination Chamber edition of Smackdown was headlined by the two top champions in the WWE appearing at the same ring for a Wrestlemania 38 contract signing session.
The new Intercontinental Champion hosted a celebration segment for his title win. Also, top superstars like Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks featured in separate singles contests.
Check out the recap and results from the February 25 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania:
– SmackDown kicked off with a promo segment to hype up Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar which will be a Title Unification Match and the main event for Night 2 of WrestleMania 38.
– Women’s Royal Rumble 2022 winner Ronda Rousey, the headliner of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 appeared in the ring to be interviewed by Michael Cole. Ronda mentioned that she came back to WWE as she wants to be a bada** like her mother and an inspiration to her child.
SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair interrupted the segment and threw some insults to Rousey after which Sonya Deville attacked Ronda from behind. Despite Charlotte’s assistance, Ronda was able to fend Deville off the ring.
– As a result of what happened during the opener segment, WWE Official Adam Pearce announced Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville for next week’s SmackDown.
.@SonyaDevilleWWE goes one on one with @RondaRousey NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown?!?!@ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/3zgjWJsuPD— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022
– The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) defeated Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) in the opening tag team contest. Humberto was neutralized at ringside after which Kofi delivered a kick on Angel. Big E tagged in to hit the Midnight Hour on Angel for the pin-fall win.
– The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) attacked The Usos backstage to take revenge from the latters’ attack at Elimination Chamber. The Vikings demanded their SmackDown Tag Team Championship match and that match was later made, official for next week.
– Xia Li defeated Natalya in her debut match as a WWE Smackdown Superstar. After a flurry of furious strikes, Li pinned Nattie with a big spinning heel kick.
– Sami Zayn came out to celebrate his Intercontinental Title win. He also issued an open challenge for his title and Johnny Knoxville came out to a big pop. Sami told him that he doesn’t belong to the WWE.
Knoxville was upset about the open challenge being turned down. Sami eventually attacked Knoxville and downed him two Helluva kicks.
.@SamiZayn has lost it!#SmackDown #ICTitle @realjknoxville pic.twitter.com/YuDe3LgoHf— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022
#TheBeast is UNLEASHED! #SmackDown @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/hjfSm12bTn— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022
Winner Take All. Championship Unification.— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022
The Biggest #WrestleMania Match of All-Time is set for @WrestleMania Sunday! @BrockLesnar @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WGiJfhbPVW
