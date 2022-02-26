WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: February 25, 2022

– The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) defeated Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) in the opening tag team contest. Humberto was neutralized at ringside after which Kofi delivered a kick on Angel. Big E tagged in to hit the Midnight Hour on Angel for the pin-fall win.

– The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) attacked The Usos backstage to take revenge from the latters’ attack at Elimination Chamber. The Vikings demanded their SmackDown Tag Team Championship match and that match was later made, official for next week.



– Xia Li defeated Natalya in her debut match as a WWE Smackdown Superstar. After a flurry of furious strikes, Li pinned Nattie with a big spinning heel kick.



– Sami Zayn came out to celebrate his Intercontinental Title win. He also issued an open challenge for his title and Johnny Knoxville came out to a big pop. Sami told him that he doesn’t belong to the WWE.



Knoxville was upset about the open challenge being turned down. Sami eventually attacked Knoxville and downed him two Helluva kicks.





– Ricochet had a confrontation with Sami Zayn in a backstage segment as Adam Pearce made Zayn vs. Ricochet, official for the Intercontinental Championship on next week’s SmackDown.– Sasha Banks defeated Shotzi in a singles contest with Naomi sitting at the commentary table. Banks hit the Backstabber and transitioned right into the Bank Statement for a submission win in this short matchup.After the match, Naomi announced that she and Sasha Banks will function as a Tag Team now and they are going after the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.– Drew McIntyre was scheduled to face Madcap Moss in an Elimination Chamber rematch, but Happy Corbin replaced him. After a verbal blasting, Corbin and Moss attacked McIntyre before the original match could start.– Despite the attack, Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss in the final match of the night. Moss sent Corbin shoulder-first into the ring post, then dropped him for a close 2 count. Moss ran the ropes, only to be flattened with a sudden Claymore Kick to digest another pin-fall loss.– Universal Champion Roman Reigns came out in the main event segment and advised the Hershey crowd to acknowledge him. Paul Heyman then hyped his match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar as the biggest WrestleMania match of all time.WWE Champion Brock Lesnar came out and called Reigns “Mr. Acknowledgement” and Heyman “Mr. Di*k”.Brock signed the contract and threw it at Roman after which Heyman reminded Brock that he isn’t going to make it to WrestleMania as the champion because he will lose the WWE Title next Saturday at Madison Square Garden at a Live Event.As per Roman’s order, the security guards then surrounded Brock, but Lesnar destroyed the large group of security guards on his own. The Bloodline watched from ringside at the carnage created by Brock in the ring as Smackdown went off the air.