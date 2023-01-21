WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: January 20, 2023

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was taken out by a cheap shot from her current rival. Plus, a tournament was underway to determine new challengers for Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

Check out the recap and results from the January 20 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan:

– The Banger Bros (Drew McIntyre and Sheamus) defeated The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) to advance to the next round of SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament.

Ivar tagged back into the match and charged at Sheamus, but Sheamus caught him with a knee. He quickly followed it up with the Brogue Kick for the pin to win for his team.

– Sami Zayn stated in a backstage segment that he didn’t know that The Usos would interfere in his match against Kevin Owens to cost him the loss. After hearing this, Roman Reigns ordered Sami to get out of his locker room.

– LA Knight defeated Greg Jones with a clothesline-BFT finisher combo. Bray Wyatt returned with “Firefly Fun House” on the titantron and LA was warned about the upcoming problems.

– Hit Row (Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla with B-Fab ) defeated Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) to advance to the next round of the SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament.

After a top rope suicide dive, Humberto charged at Adonis but B-Fab grabbed his leg while the referee was distracted. This allowed Adonis to roll him up for the pin to win.

– Sonya Deville appeared in a confrontation segment with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and demanded another title shot. Before leaving the ring she took Flair out with a cheap shot.

These two need to fight in an official match!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/397cmvdPDl — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 21, 2023

– Imperium (Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) to advance to the next round of the SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament.

Vinci delivered a Brainbuster to Butch on the outside as Kaiser beat down Holland. Vinci then tagged in and planted Holland with the Imperium Bomb for the pin to win.

– Lacey Evans was featured in another vignette, titled “Operation Cobra Clutch” to indicate her return to Smackdown.

– Legado Del Fantasma (Joquaine Wilde and Cruz Del Toro with Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega) defeated Maximum Male Models (Ma.çé and Mån.sôör with Maxxine Dupri) to advance to the next round of the SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament.

Wilde sent Mån.sôör into the corner before tagging in Del Tor as the duo delivered a running knee-side Russian leg sweep combination for the pin to win.

– Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens had a Contract Signing in the main event segment for their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match at Royal Rumble 2023.

Owens started attacking The Bloodline members by sending Solo Sikoa outside the ring. He sent Jey into the barricade, superkick-ed Jimmy, and tossed him into the ring steps.

The attack ended with Owens putting Roman with a Pop-Up Powerbomb through the table. He stared down Heyman before signing the contract from Paul Heyman.

Sami Zayn came running down into the ring but Owens retreated through the crowd before anything further happened. Owens and Sami stared each other down to send Smackdown off the air.