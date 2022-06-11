WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: June 10, 2022

Bengaluru,
July
11:
The
post-Hell
in
a
Cell
2022
episode
of
Smackdown
came
up
with
a
big
announcement
about
the
first
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Championship
defense
in
more
than
a
couple
of
months.
We received the first Money in the Bank 2022 ladder match participant from the women’s division. The night marked the first title win for Gunther on the main roster.
Also, Smackdown Women’s Champion was in action in a non-title match on the show that took place at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Check out the recap and results from the June 10 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:
– In the opening segment, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (with Butch) in a Money In The Bank Qualifying Match ended in a Double DQ.
The physical brawl ensued at the ringside area as the two superstars picked up chairs and hit each other, forcing the referee to disqualify both of them. Even after the match, the two continued to brawl in the backstage area.
These two might fight all night.
Is this a sign of things to come?
The reign of The Ring General is upon us. Gunther is the new Intercontinental Champion!
NEXT WEEK on Smackdown: Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship!
