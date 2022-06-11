WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: June 10, 2022

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, July 11: The post-Hell in a Cell 2022 episode of Smackdown came up with a big announcement about the first Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense in more than a couple of months.



We received the first Money in the Bank 2022 ladder match participant from the women’s division. The night marked the first title win for Gunther on the main roster.



Also, Smackdown Women’s Champion was in action in a non-title match on the show that took place at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



Check out the recap and results from the June 10 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:



– In the opening segment, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (with Butch) in a Money In The Bank Qualifying Match ended in a Double DQ.



The physical brawl ensued at the ringside area as the two superstars picked up chairs and hit each other, forcing the referee to disqualify both of them. Even after the match, the two continued to brawl in the backstage area.





– Smackdown commentator Michael Cole announced that Cody Rhodes had successful surgery and he will be out of action for 9 months.– Max Dupri had some travel miscommunications in Europe and he couldn’t be on Smackdown to reveal his first client name for Maximum Male Models.– Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li in her in-ring return to action to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Evans hit a delayed Bronco Buster followed by her pendant Woman’s Right to get the pinfall win.– The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) appeared in a vignette as they will be returning to SmackDown, soon.– SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi in a non-title match. After some judo throws and strikes, Rousey powered up Shotzi for the Piper’s Pit. Then she forced Shotzi to tap out via the armbar submission.After the match, the number-one contender for the women’s title, Natalya attacked Rousey and applied the Sharpshooter. Referees had to come out to let her release the hold. Ronda vs. Natalya for SmackDown Women’s Title was later announced for Money in the Bank.– Gunther (with Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Ricochet (c) to win the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther avoided the 450 Splash as Ricochet landed on his feet. Ricochet went for a dropkick but Gunther caught him with a powerbomb to get the pin-fall win.– Riddle defeated Sami Zayn to earn an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns on next week’s SmackDown.After hitting the exploder suplex into the corner, Zayn lined up for the Helluva Kick but he ran right into an RKO as Riddle got the pin-fall win.The Usos attacked Riddle after the match, but Riddle brought a Kendo Stick and made the Smackdown tag champs retreat to end the show.