WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: June 11, 2021

Bengaluru, June 12: Build up for Hell In A Cell progressed this week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown as Roman Reigns received an opponent for his next title defense, while Cesaro made his return to seek revenge against Seth Rollins.
Also on the show, Carmella competed in a rematch and one-half of The Street Profits was in action during last night's SmackDown that took place from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
Check out the recap, and results from the June 11 episode of SmackDown:
– Jimmy Uso kicked off SmackDown with a promo segment. He predicted that he and his brother Jey Uso should be Tag Team Champions, but Roman Reigns had to make everything about himself. Last week, he got involved in the title match and led to a DQ finish.
Jimmy speculated that Roman is just jealous of him and Jey as they want to hold the gold and represent the family as well. He left the ring before claiming that he would do something by the end of the night that he won’t regret.
– Kevin Owens and Big E defeated Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews in the opening contest. Sami hit an Exploder Suplex followed by a Blue Thunder Bomb on Owens but the pin attempt was broken by E. E and Crews then brawled at the ringside. Owens caught Sami with the Stunner using this distraction to get the win.
After the match, Crews said Big E and Owens should not be celebrating because they only had the win due to him being stuck with Sami. Apollo then challenged the two of them to a tag team match against himself and Commander Azeez, next week.
WHAT HAS @WWERomanReigns DONE?!?! 😱😱😱#SmackDown @reymysterio @DomMysterio35 @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/cfWKzuTEjn— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2021
After last week's actions, @reymysterio challenged @WWERomanReigns to a fight inside #HIAC! What followed was pure chaos! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HcmZdGt03V— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2021
