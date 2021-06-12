WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: June 11, 2021

Also on the show, Carmella competed in a rematch and one-half of The Street Profits was in action during last night's SmackDown that took place from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



Check out the recap, and results from the June 11 episode of SmackDown:



– Jimmy Uso kicked off SmackDown with a promo segment. He predicted that he and his brother Jey Uso should be Tag Team Champions, but Roman Reigns had to make everything about himself. Last week, he got involved in the title match and led to a DQ finish.



Jimmy speculated that Roman is just jealous of him and Jey as they want to hold the gold and represent the family as well. He left the ring before claiming that he would do something by the end of the night that he won’t regret.



– Kevin Owens and Big E defeated Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews in the opening contest. Sami hit an Exploder Suplex followed by a Blue Thunder Bomb on Owens but the pin attempt was broken by E. E and Crews then brawled at the ringside. Owens caught Sami with the Stunner using this distraction to get the win.



After the match, Crews said Big E and Owens should not be celebrating because they only had the win due to him being stuck with Sami. Apollo then challenged the two of them to a tag team match against himself and Commander Azeez, next week.





– Liv Morgan vs. Carmella was the next matchup on SmackDown where the latter kicked her opponent in the face before talking some trash. Liv suddenly dropped Mella on her face and hit her with the ObLivion finisher for the pin to win. Liv taunted Carmella and made her exit. Carmella called ring announcer Greg Hamilton over to the apron and had him announce her as still the most beautiful woman in all of WWE.– Bayley hosted a Ding Dong Hello talk-show segment with Seth Rollins. Bayley showed footage of Seth attacking Cesaro from a few weeks ago, and they shared a laugh. (WWE accidentally showed the name graphic of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with his advocate Paul Heyman instead of Bayley)Cesaro came out through the back door of the set and attacked Rollins. Cesaro rocked him with a big right hand and beat down Rollins around the ring, destroying him, ripping off his suit, and smashing him in the door.Rollins had to run away through the barrier as Cesaro tore his pants down. Bayley wasn’t happy about the happenings when SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair arrived and taunted her some more.– SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio was shown in a backstage promo where he addressed Roman Reigns coming after his son Dominik last week. Rey then intended to come after Roman for his violent actions.– Montez Ford defeated Chad Gable via DQ in a singles contest after Otis interfered and attacked him. It appeared that Otis was still seething over how the Street Profits denied taking advice from Gable.– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated King Corbin via clean pinfall in the next match. Following the win, Corbin attacked Nakamura and Rick Boogs. Corbin wanted to take his crown back but Nakamura used the number game to take it back.WWE Official Adam Pearce then announced that Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin will take place, next week and the winner will be declared to be the rightful holder of the crown.– Jey Uso said in a promo that he’s torn between Roman and Jimmy over whom to support. He wanted to get out of the situation.– Rey Mysterio called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the ring in the final segment of SmackDown. Once he came out, Rey acknowledged Roman as the rat bastard who put his hands on his son, last week. Rey then proceeded to challenge Roman to a Hell in a Cell Match at Hell In A Cell 2021 PPV.Roman acknowledged Rey as a father, but Rey attacked Roman with a Kendo Stick, instead. The two engaged in a fight when Dominik Mysterio came out to help his father. Roman grabbed Dominik and Powerbombed him out of the ring in a brutal spot. Rey hit back Roman with a Kendo Stick shot again and then went to check on Dominik as SmackDown came to an end.