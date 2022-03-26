WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: March 25, 2022

One-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions were also in action in a non-title match while a huge Fatal-4-Way was also scheduled featuring one member each from the Wrestlemania Women’s Tag Team Match teams.

Check out the recap and results from the March 25 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX that aired from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York:

– SmackDown kicked off with a backstage segment where WWE Champion Brock Lesnar entered the locker room of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and waited for him to arrive.

– Shinsuke Nakamura (with Rick Boogs) defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso) in the opening contest.

Boogs sent Jey face-first into the ring post after Jey tried to attack him with a guitar. Nakamura took advantage of the distraction and leveled Jimmy with a big kick. He followed up with Kinshasa for the pin to win.

– A video package aired for Shad Gaspard, who will receive the Warrior Award at the WWE Hall Of Fame 2022 ceremony.

– In his in-ring return, King Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) defeated Ridge Holland (with Butch and Sheamus). Holland knock Woods off his feet with a big tackle as Sheamus celebrated at ringside. Woods took advantage of the distraction and rolled him up for a quick win.

– Ronda Rousey came out in the ring while SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair appeared on the tron. The two traded words for sometimes.

Ronda said that it will be the biggest win of Charlotte’s career if she beats Ronda at Wrestlemania, but if Ronda defeats Charlotte then it’ll just be another win count, just like she lost count of all the arms of other people that she broke.

– Angel (with Humberto) defeated Intercontinental Champion Ricochet after Humberto caused a distraction. After Humberto called out Ricochet off the apron, Angel rolled him up for the win. Ricochet then challenged Humberto to a match.

– Humberto (with Angel) defeated Intercontinental Champion Ricochet in the next match via Count-Out. Ricochet planted Humberto with a tornado DDT on the announce table.

Ricochet brought Humberto back in the ring at the 8-count but Angel held Ricochet’s leg to prevent him from entering the ring and beating the 10-count.

– Austin Theory came out and slapped the headset off Pat McAfee, again. McAfee chased him, but Theory managed to run into Vince McMahon’s office in the backstage area.

– Sami Zayn featured in another promo to issue a warning to his Wrestlemania 38 opponent, Johnny Knoxville.

– Sasha Banks (with Naomi) defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega (with Carmella), Rhea Ripley (with Liv Morgan), and Shayna Baszler (with Natalya) in a Fatal-4-Way Main Event Match.

Vega and Baszler fought at ringside as Ripley leaped off the ring apron to take Baszler down as Vega managed to move. Vega sent Ripley into the barrier with a hurricanrana after which Banks suckered Vega in with the Bank Statement for the submission win.

– Brock Lesnar was in a foul mood who destroyed Roman Reigns’ locker room and then destroyed Roman’s car. Roman arrived in the ring and called Brock an idiot. Lesnar then came out to the ring through the audience.

The security team tried to stop Lesnar but he beat down them with a Steel Chair and entered the ring. But, Roman and The Usos escaped.

Roman then appeared on the tron and said that Brock will acknowledge him as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. Lesnar raised his WWE Title in the air to send the show off-air.