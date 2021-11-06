WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: November 5, 2021

Drew McIntyre issued another open challenge while the rivalry between Naomi and Sonya Deville was intensified. Also, Hit Row continued with their recent momentums.



Check out the recap and results from the November 5 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place from the Ford Arena in Evansville, Indiana:



– The Bloodline - Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Smackdown tag team champions The Usos came out to kick things off. Reigns said that he missed last week’s show due to the celebrations for his win over Brock Lesnar.



Roman said that his cousins, The Usos lost to The New Day during his absence. Jimmy got the pinfall loss and The Head of the Table was unhappy about it.



The New Day came out as King Woods proposed a match between himself and Jimmy. If Woods loses, he will acknowledge Roman, but if he wins then Jimmy will have to bend his knee to Woods. Roman accepted the match on behalf of Jimmy.





– Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler in the opening match of Smackdown. Naomi countered the Kirifuda Clutch and rolled up Baszler for the win. Sonya Deville came out and ordered the match to be restarted as the rules were broken (Naomi grabbed the ropes before during the pinfall).– Shayna Baszler defeated Naomi in the rematch within seconds. As Naomi was distracted by Deville, Baszler came from behind and applied the Kirifuda Clutch for the win.– Shotzi said in a backstage interview that she’s lost title opportunities, her tag team partner, the support of the WWE Universe. Last week, she lost the biggest match of her career against Charlotte Flair because of Sasha Banks. Shotzi then claimed to go through Sasha and she doesn’t need a tank to do it.– Los Lotharios (Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo) def. Mansoor and Cesaro in a tag team match. Carrillo superkick-ed Monsoor off the ring and grounded Cesaro with the Muta Lock as Garza delivered a big basement dropkick to secure the pin to win.– Sami Zayn told Aliyah in a backstage segment that she needs to get a pantsuit if she wants to show that she means business. Aliyah then approached Jeff Hardy to know if Sami is always like that. Jeff replied saying 'yes, he is’ and welcomed Aliyah to SmackDown.– Drew McIntyre defeated Ricochet in a singles contest in another open challenge. Ricochet leaped off the second turnbuckle with a big moonsault but Drew knocked him out of mid-air with a huge Claymore Kick for the win.– Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss held Happy Talk with Viking Raiders. The hosts taunted Viking Raiders to make them angry as the babyface duo destroyed the set.– The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeated Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss via Count-Out. Erik powerbombed Moss to the floor as Corbin pulled him away from a big senton from Erik. Corbin and Moss walked away midway through the match as the referee called for the bell.– Sami Zayn showed Hit Row how to do a proper entrance as he danced his way to the ring. Hit Row’s Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis Top Dolla came out. Dolla said to Sami that he pressed his luck and Sami sucks. This led the crowd to chant 'Sami sucks’ as the heel superstar left the ring.– King Woods (with Kofi Kingston) defeated Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso) in the main event of Smackdown. Kofi caused a distraction allowing Woods to roll up Jimmy with a handful of tights for the pinfall win. As per the stipulation of the match, Jimmy had to now bend his knee to Woods.As he was about to do it, Roman Reigns appeared out of nowhere and dropped Woods with a big Superman Punch. The Bloodline attacked The New Day and laid them out. Reigns posed with the Universal Title to send the show off-air.