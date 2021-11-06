WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: November 5, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov. 6: This week’s Smackdown witnessed the return of Roman Reigns after one week’s hiatus as he taught a lesson to the 2021 King of the Ring winner.
Drew
McIntyre
issued
another
open
challenge
while
the
rivalry
between
Naomi
and
Sonya
Deville
was
intensified.
Also,
Hit
Row
continued
with
their
recent
momentums.
Check out the recap and results from the November 5 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place from the Ford Arena in Evansville, Indiana:
– The Bloodline - Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Smackdown tag team champions The Usos came out to kick things off. Reigns said that he missed last week’s show due to the celebrations for his win over Brock Lesnar.
Roman said that his cousins, The Usos lost to The New Day during his absence. Jimmy got the pinfall loss and The Head of the Table was unhappy about it.
The New Day came out as King Woods proposed a match between himself and Jimmy. If Woods loses, he will acknowledge Roman, but if he wins then Jimmy will have to bend his knee to Woods. Roman accepted the match on behalf of Jimmy.
Is King Woods the TRUE Head of the Table? 😮
.@QoSBaszler has taken over!
"Two words. Pant suit."
Should #SmackDown newcomer @WWE_Aliyah be taking fashion advice from @SamiZayn? @JEFFHARDYBRAND
Respect. 👊🔥
#TheBloodline is picking apart The #NewDay!
