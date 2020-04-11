WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: April 10, 2020

Friday night in the WrestleMania episode of SmackDown the fallouts of the pay-per-view event were brought together.

The new Universal Champion ushered in a new era whereas Women's Tag Team Championships were on the line in a rematch from last Saturday. Here are the results from the show that was filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

New Universal Champion Braun Strowman kicked off SmackDown reminiscing his WrestleMania win against Goldberg.

Soon, Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted him issuing a challenge that was accepted. Cesaro appeared to distract Strowman which allowed Nakamura to connect with a Kick and leave the ring.

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles match between Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross was the opening match of SmackDown. Kairi Sane hit a Spear on Bliss after the latter missed a Moonsault.

But Bliss nailed a DDT on Sane and floored both the opponents with a Twisted Bliss. Cross was the legal woman who hit the Twisted Neckbreaker on Sane to get the pinfall win and retain the title.

Tucker taunted Dolph Ziggler over what happened at WrestleMania when Mandy Rose got along with Otis. These two then fought in a match where Tucker fought off a Zig-Zag attempt and slammed him on top of the announce table followed by a Crossbody. But Ziggler sent him face-first into the turnbuckle and then landed a Superkick on to get the win.

The Miz and John Morrison appeared on SmackDown with another edition of the Dirt Sheets which was interrupted by The Usos and The New Day. The WrestleMania challengers complained about how The Miz was unable to compete at WrestleMania and the title match didn't go down as planned. So next week, Jey Uso vs. Big E vs. Miz will go down for the tag titles.

NXT's The Forgotten Sons - Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler made their debut on SmackDown to pick up an easy win over the Lucha House Party. Cutler delivered a big clothesline and double-teamed on Metalik with his partner to secure the win.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross received new opponents by accepting a challenge from Carmella and Dana Brooke.

Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley appeared on SmackDown to talk about their friendship being tighter than ever. Tamina Snuka soon appeared to claim that it took four women to eliminate her at WrestleMania.

She wanted a one-on-one title match against Bayley. The champion proposed that she first has to beat Sasha Banks in a match to get that opportunity leaving her best friend in conflict.

Sheamus Brogue-Kicked NXT roster member Cal Bloom to get a squash win.

Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title affair was the main event of SmackDown. Cesaro distracted the Universal Champion throughout the match. Strowman finally ran over him and threw him into the barricade. Nakamura used this opportunity to connect with Kinshasa for a two-count.

Strowman countered with the Running Powerslam to get the win. Once the match was over, Bray Wyatt appeared on the tron with Firefly Funhouse to issue a challenge. The Monster confirmed that he’s ready to 'let him in' anytime to accept the challenge and send the show off-air.