WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: February 28, 2020

Bengaluru, Feb 29: Smackdown presented a star-studded night following Super Showdown where massive fallouts from the Saudi PPV were in store. The new Universal Champion Goldberg was present on the show to note what’d be next for him.

John Cena returned to WWE programming after a hiatus of almost 11 months. Plus, major announcements were there regarding the Elimination Chamber matches. Check out how the night went by at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The post-Super ShowDown edition of SmackDown kicked off with Goldberg who came out to raise the question of who'd be next to face him for the Universal Championship. Roman Reigns came out and just quoted "I'm Next" to end the segment starting speculations whether this match would take place at WrestleMania 36.

Bayley and Naomi were scheduled to have a non-title match on SmackDown which got disqualified as the returning Sasha Banks pounced on the latter one. Banks and Bayley tried to double team on Naomi until Lacey Evans ran out to make the save.

An impromptu match followed, next, where Sasha Banks and Bayley teamed up against Naomi and Lacey Evans. Banks dropped Naomi with a Backstabber but Lacey Evans blocked her from locking in the Bank Statement. They started brawling outside the ring as Naomi used this as a distraction to roll up Bayley to secure a pinfall win.

Kofi Kingston competed next on SmackDown against Robert Roode who took control by Ziggler's distraction. Roode hit a Spinebuster and called for a Glorious DDT as it was countered with an SOS. But Ziggler put Roode's foot on the bottom rope not allowing Kofi to get the pinfall. Roode rather rolled up Kofi from behind to pick up the win.

Tucker Knight tried to fire up Otis Dojovic backstage from the Valentine's Day heartbreak courtesy of Mandy Rose.

Renee Young hosted a contract signing segment to make an Intercontinental Championship match official at Elimination Chamber between Braun Strowman and Shinsuke Nakamura. Braun said he's no problem facing both Nakamura and his goons at the same time. Thus, the PPV title match was converted into a 3-on-1 Handicap Match. After the signing was done, Sami delivered a Helluva Kick on Strowman which Nakamura followed up with a Kinshasa.

Drew Gulak was present at commentary for the next match on SmackDown where Daniel Bryan defeated Curtis Axel in a short match. Bryan hit some of his pendant YES Kicks on Axel's chest and converted the Perfect Plex into the LeBell Lock to get the win.

New SmackDown tag team champions were out on the show to learn from announcer Greg Hamilton that their first title defense will take place inside the Elimination Chamber structure where the five opponents will be The New Day, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler, and The Usos.

The Miz and John Morrison's rough night continued as The Usos made their way to the ring for a tag team contest. Morrison went for a Starship Pain attempt which was blocked by Jimmy Uso. At the ringside, Jey Uso superkicked The Miz whereas Jimmy hit a Star Destroyer on Morrison. Jey soon followed up with the top rope splash to get the win.

John Cena came home on the final segment of SmackDown to declare that he opted out of WrestleMania 36 as to give a chance to the young superstars. The fans did not like this decision and started booing when we heard the familiar sounds of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt as the lights went out.

It came back as the fans saw The Fiend standing at the entrance ramp pointing out to the WrestleMania sign. Cena apparently agreed to the match nodding his head as SmackDown went off the air.