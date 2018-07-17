WWE gives update on Brock Lesnar's next Universal title defence

All this, started a speculation on who will be his next opponent and when will he defend the title. Summerslam is that particular event where we usually see him in a marquee match. The main event spotlight for the biggest event of the summer has been reserved for him for the past four years and we expect nothing different this year as well unless he leaves the company.

To address this issue, the WWE Raw general manager threatened Brock Lesnar and we believe it was just a part of the storyline angle to bring the beast incarnate back to WWE TV, once again. This already raised the speculations high for the potential title defense at Summerslam.

Last night’s WWE Raw started on the same note as Kurt Angle called out the Universal Champion at the beginning of the show. Despite being given an ultimatum by the GM, Brock Lesnar did not bother to show up on Monday Night Raw to give an update on his title match. So the GM did not have any choice but to take the title away from him.

As he was about to do this, Paul Heyman interrupted him, as expected, while te beast continued to hide behind his manager with the logic that WWE could not provide him a worthy opponent. Heyman felt keeping Brock as the champion would certainly be fruitful for the company.

Heyman pointed out that Brock Lesnar would be the best man to represent both WWE and UFC when he captures both the prime titles in the near future. He also added, this can certainly give the WWE mainstream attention. However, Kurt Angle was in no mood to listen to that and ordered Brock Lesnar to put the title on the line at Summerslam to which Heyman later agreed.

With this, the status of the Conqueror for Summerslam is no longer in jeopardy. He will indeed appear at the biggest event of the summer to keep the show as the beast’s playground. He has never been pinned or submitted in this particular show since his return in 2012.

We will see if that changes this year as WWE fans are unhappy with his limited appearance. Bobby Lashley was ahead in the contender’s race after getting the huge win at Extreme Rules. But he will have to repeat the same again next week when he faces Roman Reigns in a rematch for the contender’s spot.