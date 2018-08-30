WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett reveals which Raw star should main event shows

The former WWE star was a guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show where he spoke on the main eventer, his Hall of Fame induction and about late Brian Christopher.

When questioned on the main event scenario, the first person Jarrett mentioned was Seth Rollins and he then mentioned a surprise name, Elias, who he feels is one main event away from becoming a top star.

The exact moment Elias became the greatest WWE superstar to ever live pic.twitter.com/0mQQeHPpOT — Bo$$-Key-Yacht$ (@ThePTEShow) August 24, 2018

"I think Elias is a true main-event rivalry away from breaking to a completely different level," said Jarrett as per wrestlinginc.com.

"Not to say that (Elias isn't already) a main-eventer, but when they have that real rivalry, because if you look back and look at Stone Cold and Rock, Stone Cold and Vince McMahon, Hogan and Savage, Hogan and Warrior, you can just go all the way down that line."

Give me a mouth full of canvas & I’ll spit out a masterpiece. I’m not coming for the man, I’m coming for the title. #MITB pic.twitter.com/9OcnjKC3lx — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) May 31, 2018

Jarrett further emphasized on Elias to be a main eventer by comparing his journey in the promotion to former superstar Lex Luger.

"You gotta look at where Lex Luger was at in WWE and when he jumped to WCW. Overnight, he became Sting's ally, and Sting was on the fence in the nWo storyline.

"And so, all of a sudden, Lex was that personified WCW face that name his name there, and he really helped nWo a lot more than people give him credit for. Because, again, it was another rivalry made. Lex Luger against nWo, Sting against nWo. And I think Seth and Elias are right in that."