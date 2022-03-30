WWE Hall of Fame 2022: Inductees, Date, Time in India, Live Streaming and Telecast Information

Headlining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be the Undertaker, who will be inducted by the promotion's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon, who created the character of the legendary "The Undertaker" back in 1990.

In a rare media appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, McMahon announced that he would be inducting The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame. He also praised the Phenom in a heartfelt message.

McMahon explained that the induction of Undertaker would be one of the most difficult endeavors of his life because of the longtime history with legend and how close they had been behind the scenes.

Another wrestler, who was closely connected to The Undertaker, the late Vader (also known as Big Van Vader) will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously as part of the Individual Class of 2022. Vader will be inducted into the Hall of Fame by tag team partner and friend Mick Foley.

Sharmell, the wife and manager of Hall of Famer Booker T, will also be inducted by her husband into the Individual Class of 2022 Wing during the event. The Steiner Brothers (Rick and Scott) will also be inducted into the Group Wing of Class of 2022.

Meanwhile, late Shad Gaspard will receive the Warrior Award posthumously, and the award will be accepted by his wife Siliana and son Aryeh.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Hall of Fame 2022:

WWE Hall of Fame 2022 Inductees Undertaker - Inducted by Vince McMahon Vader - Will be inducted by Mick Foley Queen Sharmell - Will be inducted by Booker T The Steiner Brother (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) Shad Gaspard - Warrior Award will be accepted by wife and son Date and start time of WWE Hall of Fame 2022 When and where is WWE Hall of Fame 2022 taking place? The ceremony will take place the night before WrestleMania 38 and right after SmackDown on Friday (April 1) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas Texas. Due to time difference, the event will be taking place in India on Saturday (April 2). What time does WWE Hall of Fame 2022 start? The ceremony is scheduled to start live at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Friday, April 1) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Saturday, April 2), immediately after WWE Friday Night SmackDown finishes airing. Telecast & live streaming information of WWE Hall of Fame 2022 Where and how to watch WWE Hall of Fame 2022? The Hall of Fame ceremony will will air on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. Will a TV channel telecast WWE Hall of Fame 2022 in India? No channel will telecast the ceremony live, but one may be able to stream it using WWE Network via Sony LIV. Although there is no live telecast of the event in the country on any channel, Sony Sports Network will telecast the WWE Hall of Fame 2022 ceremony on Sunday (April 3). What time does the delayed telecast of WWE Hall of Fame 2022 start in India? The ceremony will be telecast in India on Sunday (April 3) starting from 6 PM IST.