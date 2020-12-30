WWE: List of professional wrestlers who passed away in 2020

While their efforts weren't left unnoticed, the inevitable demises throughout the pro wrestling world couldn't be avoided. Several legendary names and even younger talents left the world, leaving big voids. Coronavirus also took away a number of lives, earlier than expected.

Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee is the latest one of them to pass away just a couple of days ago which appeared to be a real shocker. Condolences are still being showered as the former Intercontinental Champion had to leave his family and friends at the age of just 41. It was an absolute tragedy and wasn’t obviously the only heartbreak that pro wrestling fans had this year.

Check out the full list of professional wrestlers and personalities who died in 2020:

Adam Bueller

Ares el Guerrero

Big Slam

Bob Armstrong

Bobby Lee

Brodie Lee (Jon Huber aka Luke Harper)

Danny Havoc

Danny Hodge

Dick Steinborn

Hana Kimura

Herodes

Howard Finkel

Johnny Walker

Justice Pain

Kamala

Karsten Beck

Kat LeRoux

Kazuo Sakurada

Kevin Greene

La Parka II

Mark Rocco

Mike Somaini

Mitch Ryder

Pampero Firpo

Pat Patterson

Principe Aereo

Puppet

Rip Oliver

Road Warrior Animal

Rocky Johnson

Ryan Smile

Shad Gaspard

Steve Casey

Steve Gillespie

Supreme

Sy Sperling

Sylvano Sousa

The Bruiser

Timothy Brooks

Tony Russo

Tracy Smothers

Wayne Bridges

Winona Littleheart

Xavier

Zeus (Tom “Tiny” Lister)

Z-Barr

Each one in this list left their marks in the pro wrestling business, and the fans will miss them. Shad Gaspard is one of those young wrestlers who died just after the lockdown period was loosened across the United States. He was trying to have a fun-time at the beachside with his son. The two got carried away through waves. Gaspard saved his son from the riptide but himself got pulled down, into the water. Later, the coastal guards found the body of the former WWE Tag Team Champion and one half of the Cryme-Time.

While many consider this as the cruellest incident in this industry in 2020, death also took away pro wrestling legends like Pat Patterson, Bob Armstrong, Danny Hodge, Howard Finkle, Road Warrior Animal, or Kamala. Pat was an integral part of WWE’s backstage creative process for more than two decades and his absence can never be filled.

Hana Kimura is also a notable mention who died of a tragic suicide. Reports suggested that she was harassed by cyber-bullying and opted to sacrifice her life to set an example. The incident pointed out how pro wrestlers often become soft targets of the audience and law is required to prohibit such violent acts.

As we hope better times are coming with the beginning of 2021, 'Rest in Peace' the souls who left us, this year.