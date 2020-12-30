WWE: List of professional wrestlers who passed away in 2020

Bengaluru, Dec 30: 2020 was a year that most people would want to forget. Lots of pain and agonies had been produced throughout the year while people all over the world were forced to sit at home in a never-before-seen lockdown. The professional wrestling industry did continue to produce content to entertain their fans, though.
While their efforts weren't left unnoticed, the inevitable demises throughout the pro wrestling world couldn't be avoided. Several legendary names and even younger talents left the world, leaving big voids. Coronavirus also took away a number of lives, earlier than expected.
Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee is the latest one of them to pass away just a couple of days ago which appeared to be a real shocker. Condolences are still being showered as the former Intercontinental Champion had to leave his family and friends at the age of just 41. It was an absolute tragedy and wasn’t obviously the only heartbreak that pro wrestling fans had this year.
Check out the full list of professional wrestlers and personalities who died in 2020:
Adam Bueller
Ares el Guerrero
Big Slam
Bob Armstrong
Bobby Lee
Brodie Lee (Jon Huber aka Luke Harper)
Danny Havoc
Danny Hodge
Dick Steinborn
Hana Kimura
Herodes
Howard Finkel
Johnny Walker
Justice Pain
Kamala
Karsten Beck
Kat LeRoux
Kazuo Sakurada
Kevin Greene
La Parka II
Mark Rocco
Mike Somaini
Mitch Ryder
Pampero Firpo
Pat Patterson
Principe Aereo
Puppet
Rip Oliver
Road Warrior Animal
Rocky Johnson
Ryan Smile
Shad Gaspard
Steve Casey
Steve Gillespie
Supreme
Sy Sperling
Sylvano Sousa
The Bruiser
Timothy Brooks
Tony Russo
Tracy Smothers
Wayne Bridges
Winona Littleheart
Xavier
Zeus (Tom “Tiny” Lister)
Z-Barr
Each one in this list left their marks in the pro wrestling business, and the fans will miss them. Shad Gaspard is one of those young wrestlers who died just after the lockdown period was loosened across the United States. He was trying to have a fun-time at the beachside with his son. The two got carried away through waves. Gaspard saved his son from the riptide but himself got pulled down, into the water. Later, the coastal guards found the body of the former WWE Tag Team Champion and one half of the Cryme-Time.
While many consider this as the cruellest incident in this industry in 2020, death also took away pro wrestling legends like Pat Patterson, Bob Armstrong, Danny Hodge, Howard Finkle, Road Warrior Animal, or Kamala. Pat was an integral part of WWE’s backstage creative process for more than two decades and his absence can never be filled.
Hana Kimura is also a notable mention who died of a tragic suicide. Reports suggested that she was harassed by cyber-bullying and opted to sacrifice her life to set an example. The incident pointed out how pro wrestlers often become soft targets of the audience and law is required to prohibit such violent acts.
As we hope better times are coming with the beginning of 2021, 'Rest in Peace' the souls who left us, this year.
