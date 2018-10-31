WWE Mixed Match Challenge results (Episode 7): October 30, 2018

Team Monster Eclipse (Braun Strowman-Ember Moon) against Team Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal-Alicia Fox) was the first contest. Braun and Ember have been the most dominant team from the flagship show while the latter team were yet to pick up a win. Well, the tradition continued on the show despite the number game being in favor of the heel team.

Jinder Mahal started the match against Braun Strowman which was a bad idea as the latter one rampaged his way to dominate the contest. He tagged to Alicia Fox who failed to gain any momentum either. Ember Moon grounded her in a vicious way to force her to take a water break in between the match! Fox ran around the ring and leveled Moon.

Braun Strowman caught Mahal with a running charge to ground him. This encouraged Moon to neutralize the Singh Brothers by pushing them into the steel steps. Thereafter, the monster among men entered the match stealing Fox’s captaincy hat. He delivered a massive Running Powerslam on Mahal to pick up the victory. Team Monster Eclipse stands 3-0 in this season's Mixed Match Challenge via this win.

The second matchup was contested between two teams from Smackdown Live. Team Fenomenal Flair (AJ Styles-Charlotte Flair)took on Ravishing Rusev Day (Rusev-Lana). The team comprising the WWE Champion and The Queen are the best team of this season's Mixed Match Challenge. But the latter duo were still unable to pick up a big W even after last night’s efforts.

Charlotte Flair borrowed a sign from the WWE Universe to promote their team Fenomenal Flair. Rusev did the same holding up a banner named after his wife Lana. Thereafter, a chop-off contest broke inside the ring as all four of the contestants started giving chops to their respective opponents. The arena was filled up with Woo chants.

AJ Styles and Rusev went back and forth before Charlotte and Lana re-entered the match. A furious Charlotte leveled Rusev with a top rope moon sault. She locked in the Figure Eight on Lana to force her to tap out. This earned yet another win to AJ Styles-Charlotte taking their winning stats to 3-0.