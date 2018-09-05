WWE Mixed Match Challenge returns for second season

The series will be available in the U.S. and, for the first time will now stream live on Facebook Watch in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, Philippines, Spain, Thailand and Vietnam. Fans can follow the Mixed Match Challenge Facebook Page to add episodes to their personal Watchlists.

New elements for season 2 include: 14 episodes, each 30 minutes in length; a round-robin elimination format; two matches in each show; and an interactive pre-show beginning at 9:50 p.m. ET. In addition, the season 2 finale will take place during WWE's TLC pay-per-view event on Sunday, December 16.

The official teams for Season 2 of #WWEMMC, steaming LIVE on Facebook Watch on Tuesday, Sept. 18!



Who you got!?!? pic.twitter.com/RaH6iAYUSs — WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2018

"We're excited to partner with WWE to bring back Mixed Match Challenge for a second season and introduce the series to fans in 10 new countries," said Devi Mahadevia, Facebook North America Live Sports Programming Lead.

"This season will build off the success from the first one, with fresh interactive elements designed to bring fans even closer to the action and their favorite Superstars."

"We're thrilled to expand our strategic partnership with Facebook, which reflects our innovative approach to content distribution and fan engagement," said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media.

"Season 2 of Mixed Match Challenge will continue delivering live action-packed, family friendly entertainment our passionate fans are accustomed to while offering more opportunities for our fans to engage with WWE on Facebook."

BREAKING: @WWE Mixed Match Challenge RETURNS to @FacebookWatch on Tuesday, September 18, and @catherinekelley is here to reveal EVERY team in Season 2! #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/T1OaVqIK3v — WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2018

Mixed Match Challenge Participants

Mixed Match Challenge season 2 is a round-robin mixed tag team tournament, where male and female Superstars from Raw and Smackdown Live team up to determine which combination of strength, skill, athleticism and experience reigns supreme.

Here is the list of the teams that will compete in the upcoming season:

Monday Night Raw

Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman

Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal

Bayley and Finn Balor

Kevin Owens and Natalya

Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks

Smackdown Live

AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair

R-Truth and Carmella

Jimmy Uso and Naomi

The Miz and Asuka

Rusev and Lana

Each season 2 episode will reflect a progressive approach to production, with elements optimized for mobile consumption and social interaction, including the ability for fans to engage with Superstars during the show. Fans will also have the opportunity to vote on different aspects that directly impact the action for all 14 episodes on Facebook Watch throughout the season.

The unique storylines for Mixed Match Challenge season 2 will continue between episodes across WWE's Facebook Pages with short-form videos and social content. WWE will also promote and recap each episode across its extensive digital and social footprint, including on the Mixed Match Challenge Facebook Page.

Mixed Match Challenge season 1 generated more than 35 million views in the U.S. alone, and resulted in WWE Superstars The Miz and Asuka winning $100,000 for their team's charity, Rescue Dogs Rock.

Source: Press Release