WWE Mixed Match Challenge season II Results (Episode 4): October 9, 2018

The first match of last night featured four superstars from Raw. The team of Finn Balor and Bayley competed on two consecutive nights as a tag team. They won last week's contest against Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox. Last night, their opponents were though ones. It was none other than the team of Braun Strowman and Ember Moon who were standing against them.

Ember Moon started the match against Bayley. These two hammered away each other until the men entered the ring. Finn Balor was able to keep the monster away from bringing his A-game by delivering his pendant moves. Strowman made the work easy as he went shoulder-first into the ring post. Just when Balor looked forward to ending the match, Strowman caught him with the Powerslam to get the win.

The second matchup of Mixed Match Challenge episode 4 was between the team of Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles against the team of R-Truth and Carmella. The latter duo have been quite exciting on Smackdown for the past few weeks. But they needed to be at the top of their game to claim a win in this contest. Their opponent team named Phenomenal Flair seemed unstoppable though picking up the consecutive second win in Mixed Match Challenge.

The match started with an exciting way as we got a dance-off segment between Team 'Woo’ vs. Team 'What’s Up!’ R-Truth and Carmella went for their mandatory seven-minute dance break to keep the audience entertained. They also performed the split-legged move to inspire Charlotte to do the same. AJ Styles also tried to do the same but failed.

Carmella took advantage of a hurt AJ Styles and delivered a Hurricurana on him. Charlotte Flair chased her outside the ring, but got caught into the Code of Silence. Somehow, The Queen managed to escape from the hold to tag in the WWE Champion. Styles almost pinned Truth, but Carmella saved her partner. Charlotte took her outside the ring to pave the way for AJ to gain the pinfall win against Truth.