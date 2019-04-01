WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: April 1, 2019

Six-woman tag team match featuring Wrestlemania main eventers

Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is set to join forces with her Wrestlemania opponents Becky Lynch and the new Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to fight The Riott Squad in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. It's not a regular match as it comes with a stipulation which states, if any of the Wrestlemania championship match participants betray their teammates, they will be removed from that anticipated matchup on April 7.

Can the trio coexist against The Riott Squad? Or does WWE have another twist lined up for this storyline? And will the match be changed to a title unification bout? Tune in tonight to find out all that and more.

Kurt Angle battles Rey Mysterio in his final Raw match

Two Superstars who were credited with the development of Smackdown in the early 2000s are set to battle it out one last time tonight on Monday Night Raw as Kurt Angle faces Rey Mysterio in the final Raw match of his farewell tour.

The Olympic Hero and The Ultimate Underdog have mixed it up numerous times in the past, but their final match together on Raw could eclipse their prior confrontations in terms of sheer emotion.

Tonight will mark Angle's penultimate match before his last match against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania. There is every chance Lone Wolf might interrupt during this fight to gain advantage heading into Sunday's match. Who will stand tall if that happens? Find out tonight on Raw.

Brock Lesnar looks to gain momentum

Last week on Raw, Seth Rollins laid out Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman, who delivered what he thought was a verbal parting shot to Rollins. But, the Beastslayer stormed up the entrance ramp to drop Heyman in shock and beg for mercy. So, an angry Lesnar is expected to respond tonight on Raw. What will he do? Who will gain momentum heading into the title clash?

Eight-Woman Tag Team Match featuring Women's Tag Team Champions

After they announced their readiness to battle any and all challengers, Bayley and Sasha Banks are set to defend the Women's Tag Team Titles against Beth Phoenix & Natalya, Nia Jax & Tamina and The IIconics at Wrestlemania.

However, The Boss ‘N' Hug Connection are set to team up with the newly reformed "Divas of Doom" tonight to battle the combined forces of "The Samoan Slaughterhouse" and The IIconics in an Eight-Woman Tag Team Match. Can the pair of duos coexist to gain momentum in their favor, or will the impending Wresltemania showdown force the battle into a state of chaos? Find out when Beth Phoenix wrestles her first match on Raw in over six years tonight on Raw.

Will Roman Reigns hit back at Drew McIntyre before Wrestlemania?

Roman Reigns' acceptance of Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania challenge last week on Raw, was met with a savage attack by The Scottish Psychopath, who later battled The Big Dog's Shield brother Dean Ambrose in a Last Man Standing Match.

McIntyre has taken credit for dismantling the Shield and defeated The Lunatic Fringe to send a horrific message to his Show of Shows opponent. So, what response does Reigns have for the Scot? Tune in to Monday Night Raw to find out.

Batista to return to Raw

Just under a week before he makes his in-ring return against his former friend and ally Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match, Batista returns to Raw to respond to The Game. What message will The Animal deliver to Triple H, who puts his career on the line in one of Wrestlemania's most bitter and personal contests? Will there be one more alteration to this match? With Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels not involved on Sunday, will they be given a role for the show?

Can Aleister Black & Ricochet win the Raw Tag Team Championship?

Since their transition to the main roster from NXT earlier this year, Aleister Black & Ricochet have been on a roll and have made WWE Universe recognise their status as a team as well as individuals. Their momentum has led to two victories against Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival in recent weeks.

Hence, Black & Ricochet have been handed a huge opportunity to win the Raw Tag Team Titles just days before Wrestlemania. The last time The Revival put the titles on the line against Black & Ricochet, Bobby Roode & Chad Gable interfered.

Can Black & Ricochet win the titles this time? Or will there be more outside interference to spoil their party? Find out tonight on Raw.

Andre the Giant Battle Royal build up and rest of the roster

Braun Strowman was the first to announce his entry into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which is set for this Sunday at Wrestlemania.

He was later joined by the likes of Apollo Crews, Bo Dallas, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Colin Jost, Curtis Axel, EC3, Grant Metalik, Heath Slater, Lince Dorado, Jinder Mahal, Konor, Micheal Che, No Way Jose, Rhyno, Viktor, Titus O'Neil and Tyler Breeze of the Raw roster. So, expect some sort of a preview of the battle royal tonight on raw.

The one interesting name, who is not been added to the line up is none other than Elias and we believe he could still be involved at Wrestlemania either in his regular musical segment or he could fight one surprise name rumoured to be either John Cena or the Undertaker, who are always a regular at the Showcase of Immortals. If the duo miss the event, it would be the first in a very long time for them.

Just like the men's battle royal, the women of team Red like Mickie James, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Nikki Cross will be in action in the second-ever Wrestlemania Women's battle royal. There are still a few slots vacant and we expect them to be filled tonight on Raw or on Smackdown during the week. There is every chance a surprise name could join the battle. So keep an eye on that.

Meanwhile, the Intercontinental champion Bobby Lashley and his challenger at Wrestlemania, Finn Balor will also be on the show to seek momentum. While, Lashley's manager Lio Rush will also like to have his say tonight on Raw.