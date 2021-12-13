WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 13, 2021

Bobby Lashley is the front-runner in the hunt for a chance as he is desperate to get involved in the WWE Championship picture. Plus, the ongoing feud for the Raw Women’s Championship is far from over as Liv Morgan eyes a rematch against Becky Lynch.

Also on the show, two top tag teams will collide for a title match opportunity when this week’s Raw takes place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The WWE Championship match has been announced for the Day 1 PPV event with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Big E locked in a Triple Threat match. But it appears that Bobby Lashley may get added to the match.

Last week, Raw opened with a Steel Cage match where WWE Champion Big E defeated Kevin Owens inside the steel structure. After the match, both the challengers, Rollins and KO failed to take out the victorious title-holder with a post-match assault.

But then Bobby Lashley suddenly came out of nowhere with a brutal onslaught attack on all three of them. Apparently, the All-Mighty felt disrespected about being left out of the WWE Championship conversation.

Heading into WWE Day 1, Lashley is now set to speak his mind on Raw, indicating a potential Fatal-4-Way title match for the pay-per-view.

In a match discussed all over the internet, Liv Morgan finally got her one-on-one opportunity against Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, last week.

It also received the main event spotlight on the occasion of the 17th anniversary of a legendary bout between two Hall of Famers in Trish Stratus and Lita.

The crafty champion escaped with the win as she grabbed the bottom rope during her pin attempt to gain enough leverage.

Morgan literally got robbed in the match and since the match official never noticed Lynch’s effort in stealing the pin-fall win, WWE itself started campaigning on social media on a potential rematch between the two rivals.

Let me know what YOU think! ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/4iLZuGbgqv — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 8, 2021

WWE posted a tweet asking fans if Morgan deserves a rematch, which was re-tweeted by the challenger. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is down with the rematch while WWE Official Adam Pearce is also considering the same.

Given that Morgan is a sentimental favorite among the fans, another title shot awaits her at WWE Day 1.

The first-ever RK-Bro-nament will culminate with the help of a thrilling final match lineup. Riddle’s brainchild innovated a tournament to determine the next challengers for RK-Bro over the Raw Tag Team Championships.

The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated AJ Styles and Omos in the first match while The Mysterios - Rey and Dominik Mysterio beat The Alpha Academy – Otis and Chad Gable last Monday to set up the final bout.

In a potentially epic battle, now The Profits will go head-to-head with the only father-son tag team in WWE history for a championship opportunity against the team of Riddle and Randy Orton.

While nothing is confirmed, we assume the finale matchup of the RK-Bro-nament will announce another title match for WWE Day 1 when the USA Network arrives with yet another packed episode of Raw.