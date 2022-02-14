WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: February 14, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has also been added to the show on her way to the title match clash against Becky Lynch. The popular duo, Team RK-Bro will throw a party as they have secured a title match opportunity from the current tag team champions.

Plus, AJ Styles will be in action in a United States Title match against Damian Priest on the Valentine’s Day edition of RAW, scheduled from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Two weeks ago, WWE announced that the new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title against 5 challengers at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, in a six-man Elimination Chamber match.

The full lineup for the match stands Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles.

Just five days ahead of his first Chamber Match, Lesnar will be in Indianapolis to attend Raw as his intentions are clear about taking the WWE Title back from Lashley.

The Beast Incarnate is also on a self-proclaimed route to challenging Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a Title vs. Title showdown at WrestleMania 38.

A #WWERaw Women's Title opportunity will be on the line in an Elimination Chamber Match at #WWEChamber! https://t.co/NiGxZBIZmN pic.twitter.com/OcdHD6nRfQ — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2022

There will also be a Women’s Elimination Chamber match in the upcoming Premium Live Event from Saudi Arabia. The winner of this match will challenge for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38.

WWE has announced Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop for the match but the released match graphic is still showing a sixth mystery participant. We expect a returnee in Asuka or Bayley to capture this spot via a big announcement, possibly on Raw.

As noted, the winner of the Women’s Chamber match will face either WWE Hall of Famer Lita or RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 38 since these two are set to deliver a dream match at the February 19 Saudi show.

Lita made her surprise Raw return, the night after Royal Rumble 2022 to make Becky agree about the title match opportunity. Last week, she made another appearance to show the champion that she hasn’t lost a step despite not competing in a singles match since 2006.

Now, just five days away from the scheduled title match, the former member of Team Xtreme will make her third consecutive Raw appearance. It’s likely that Big Time Becks will try to backfire after getting upstaged in the last couple of weeks.

On his way to the Elimination Chamber, a phenomenal opportunity arrived at AJ Styles in the form of a Championship Contender’s Match against United States Champion Damian Priest. AJ capitalized on it by nailing a perfect Phenomenal Forearm to gain a pin-fall win over the Archer of Infamy.

Now the Phenomenal One will look to become a four-time United States Champion as he squares off with Priest in a rematch, this time with the US Title, hanging in the balance. That being said, another potential show-stealing collision awaits on Raw between two top superstars.

Finally, an RK-Broga Party has also been announced for RAW. Randy Orton and Riddle will be hosting their very own toga party to celebrate the Academic Challenge win over RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy.

Orton and Riddle won a spelling bee on Week 1 of the challenge, while Gable defeated Riddle in a scooter race, thanks to an assist by Otis to neutralize the score. In the final stage, Orton confidently sealed the Quiz Bowl win on behalf of his team.

Thus, RK-Bro is guaranteed to receive a Raw Tag Team Championship opportunity, possibly at Elimination Chamber. But first, they will have a grand celebration, tonight as Raw presents another Syfy-special edition.