WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: February 22, 2021

So, massive fall-outs from Elimination Chamber are expected tonight when the build up for Fastlane PPV also kick off at the Tropicana Field at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Drew McIntyre was able to pick up the most grueling victory of his career as he walked out of the Raw Elimination Chamber as still the WWE Champion. Entering third in the match, he eliminated Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles to secure the win. But the good times didn’t last much long as The Miz was lurking around with his Money in the Bank briefcase.

McIntyre was already worn down after the vicious Chamber battle and Bobby Lashley seized the opportunity afterwards with a savage attack on the WWE Champion. After a ruthless beatdown, the Scottish Warrior was left lying like a crumpled heap.

The Miz used this chance and had no problem to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract successfully. He planted McIntyre with the Skull-Crushing Finale to become the new champion for the first time in nearly 10 years.

It’s now confirmed that the Hollywood A-lister will have a lot to offer to his haters. The big-mouth superstar has already started a rant using WWE’s YouTube channel that is expected to continue when Raw airs tonight.

Interestingly, Miz could have an ally going on with the Hurt Business members as Lashley helped him to win the title. A clarification regarding their relationship could be made on Raw.

Speaking of Hurt Business, the muscle of the group, Lashley must be irate the way Riddle escaped with the US Title at Elimination Chamber. The Original Bro never pinned the champion but rather got the pinfall over the third participant of the Triple Threat, John Morrison. Riddle must remain careful, at this point as Lashley could pounce on him at anytime.

Uncertainty surrounded the Raw Women’s Title match at Elimination Chamber 2021 after Lacey Evans declared herself pregnant on Raw last week. The match was eventually pulled from the PPV event without any further update on the championship scenario.

Will Evans continue to make an appearance on Raw to make her presence felt? Who will capitalize on her incapability to compete and seize the spot for a new challenger's spot against the Empress of Tomorrow? Don’t miss the post-Chamber episode of Raw where lots of questions need to be answered.