WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 10, 2022

Plus, a massive main event will be in-store when three female superstars will collide over a championship opportunity at the Rumble, while Raw tag team championships will also be on the line as Team RK-Bro defends against The Alpha Academy.

Also, a top Superstar will commence her journey to be back on Raw when the show airs from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bobby Lashley triumphed over Big E, Kevin Owens, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a Fatal-4-Way to earn a WWE Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble.

The All-Mighty hit Owens with a massive Spear to pick up a clean victory and thereby set himself up for a dream showdown with The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Title at Royal Rumble.

Now, these two superstars will be under one roof to commence the storyline angle for the WWE Championship match.

WWE hasn’t officially confirmed Lesnar for this week’s Raw but the Wells Fargo Center’s website included him for an appearance which indicates that the champion will probably appear in a face-off segment with his new challenger.

Following Becky Lynch’s successful Raw Women’s Title defense against Liv Morgan at WWE Day 1, the challenger once again claimed a rematch from her. The segment got turned into a three-way conversation as Bianca Belair inserted herself in the race for the gold.

It was Becky who stood tall fending off her potential two challengers after which Doudrop complained to WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville that she should be the next in line for Big Time Becks.

This prompted the two officials to make a huge Triple Threat bout for this Monday’s Raw with the lineup being Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop. The winner of the match will become the new number-one contender to Lynch for a title match at The Rumble.

The Alpha Academy collided with Randy Orton and Riddle in a Championship Contenders Match last Monday. Riddle’s efforts to impress The Viper backfired in a big way as Otis overpowered him for a crucial win.

Now, Team RK-Bro finds themselves in tag team titles match against Otis and Chad Gable, as per the confirmation from WWE.

Orton and Riddle successfully defended against The Street Profits at WWE Day 1 but they need to get on the same page, first in order to prevent crowning new tag champs.

Alexa Bliss wasn’t at her very best when we last saw her on WWE TV. She lost a title match to then-RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26.

Not only that, but she also suffered the heartbreak of losing her doll, Lilly, courtesy of Flair on that same night in front of her hometown crowd. That was an angle to write her off TV for a few months as she needed to go through sinus surgery.

The apparent healing time is over for the five-time Women’s Champion who is all set to rejoin Raw. WWE has announced that we will begin to see Bliss’ journey back to RAW from this week onwards.

Nothing exact was noted regarding Bliss’ comeback but it sounds like a series of vignettes would be there on Raw, leading up to her actual return to the storylines, possibly at the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, later this month.