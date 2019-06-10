WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 10, 2019

Hopefully, there will be a change in the scenario as Raw will showcase the fallouts of the bygone PPV with a Wrestlemania title rematch announced as the headliner. Plus, a new edition of Miz TV has also been confirmed with the United States Champion as the special guest.

Meanwhile, there is less than two weeks remaining for the next big event in line in the form of Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. Both the prime title bouts for the June 23rd show are rematches and hence compact storylines are needed to attract the fans for the already fallen viewership for the flagship show of the company. Hopefully, WWE creative team does the needful when Monday Night Raw airs tonight from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1HD will telecast WWE Monday Night Raw live in India on Tuesday (June 11) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 8 PM.

Starting from the championship picture, Seth Rollins is still the reigning Universal Champion after he retained the title against Baron Corbin at Super ShowDown. The win did not arrive without controversy as the referee prevented Corbin from using a chair during the match and thereby provided distraction to allow Rollins to roll him up for the victory. Corbin used this issue as a complaint to get a rematch for the title at Stomping Grounds.

One should also not forget what happened after the Universal title match at Super ShowDown. Seth Rollins had to take care of Brock Lesnar who lurked into the scene to receive a beatdown from the champion. As seen last Friday, Lesnar left the arena with a swollen elbow and might decide to stay away from the scene for sometime. As per WWE.com, Rollins will have his sole focus on Corbin for now,

“Lesnar is deterred, at least momentarily, but he never officially cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, meaning that he still has nearly a year to cash in for a World Championship opportunity at the time and place of his choosing. As The Beast licks his wounds and bides his time, Rollins looks ahead to a Universal Championship rematch against Corbin at Stomping Grounds.”

Roman Reigns was unable to pick up the win against Shane McMahon at Super ShowDown courtesy of the interference from Drew McIntyre. The Best in the World is set to celebrate his win over the poster boy of the company on Raw and that might backfire. We expect The Big Dog to utilize the Wild Card Rule for the eighth straight week and sought redemption on Shane and also deliver a straight warning to McIntyre ahead of their Stomping Grounds match.

In the women’s championship picture, Lacey Evans is set to continue her beef with Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s title. Now, she has been awarded another title rematch at Stomping Grounds even after Lynch defeated her fair and square at Money in the Bank. For the last couple of weeks, it was Lynch who stood tall as she fended off the heel tactics of the contender. Could the Sassy Southern Belle make a valiant comeback even after her partnership with Charlotte Flair may have ended? That’s a big question heading into tonight’s show.

Last week, Samoa Joe had the privilege of take back the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio who is injured. Furthermore, his shoulder was off the mat when the official counted for the pinfall during their Money in the Bank title match. So he demanded the title be handed back and his wish was granted. With Mysterio in the clinic, it is time for a new superstar to step up and challenge for the title. Well, WWE.com announced an edition of Miz TV tonight with Samoa Joe as the guest hinting that Miz may be next in line for a title shot at Stomping Grounds,

“The A-Lister has never seen a button he won’t push, so expect him to grill Samoa Joe on the unusual series of events that put the United States Championship back in his hands. What will the outspoken champion have to say about those controversies, along with his ugly dismantling of Mysterio last Monday? Find out when the always-memorable talk show comes at you on Raw.”

Furthermore, there will be a Wrestlemania rematch on WWE Raw. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins had a forgettable run with the tag team titles ever since winning the belts on the grandest stage of them all. It’s high time that they should drop the title to a relevant team like The Revival who are challenging the champions on tonight’s episode. Plus, you never know, when the 24/7 Championship changes hands to bring some fun elements on the show. So, do not miss Raw in San Jose.