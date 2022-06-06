WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 6, 2022

The main-eventer of Hell in a Cell PLE is reportedly dealing with an injury and we will learn more about his latest condition tonight on Raw, where a former WWE Divas Champion is slated to make her return.

An injury scare around Cody Rhodes broke out going into Hell in a Cell 2022 as WWE issued an official statement regarding the same. He was unable to perform in the live event the night before that and Drew McIntyre replaced him, fueling up the speculations that The Scottish Warrior will face Rollins at the PLE.

But showing valiant efforts, the prodigal son has not only competed in the scheduled match inside the steel cage structure but also won that match against WWE’s resident Messiah. This also earned Rhodes a 3-0 clean sweep in PLEs and a 13-0 overall sweep in dark matches over Rollins.

Going by WWE’s statement, Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Rollins last Monday night on Raw. Rhodes kept quiet about the situation but on Friday, the tendon tore completely off the bone while he was weight-training in preparation for his HIAC match.

In a post-match promo following Hell in a Cell 2022, Rhodes confirmed his presence on this week’s Raw with the following statement as he intends to discuss the injury with the fans.

“I’m sure I’m gonna explain things a little further tomorrow, I’ll be very brief. No one convinced me, with a torn pec, to come out here. It was solely my decision. You would have to literally kill me from staying away from this ring. Ten times out of ten, I would have made the same decision.”

Don’t matter the odds, you can’t stop the All Mighty!



Chicago, y’all were on 🔥!!



What’s next? 👀 Think I made that pretty clear tonight. #HIAC @WWE pic.twitter.com/VHzWucqH3n — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 6, 2022

In a Handicap Match at Hell in a Cell, Bobby Lashley defeated MVP and Omos via submission. The encounter actually became a 3-on-1 encounter with Cedric Alexander joining the heel team and thereby stacking the odds against Lashley.

But the All-Mighty showed his presence of mind and escaped with the win by tapping out MVP with the Hurt Lock submission maneuver. Moving on, it seems that Lashley is focused on getting back to the championship picture.

As per the post-match tweet, the two-time champion will start gunning for the top title in the WWE and we expect to learn more updates about the situation on this week’s Raw.

NEXT MONDAY NIGHT ... the Season 3 premiere of #MizAndMrs! It's a DOUBLE EPISODE and @mikethemiz will be accompanied on #WWERaw next Monday by @MaryseMizanin! pic.twitter.com/zrmRo5dqKH — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2022

Over on last week’s Raw, it was confirmed that multi-time champion Maryse will return to TV, this Monday night. She is supposed to celebrate the Miz and Mrs. Season 3 premiere with his husband, The Miz.

The reality television show will now air on Monday nights after WWE Raw goes off the air at 11 PM ET on the USA Network. The new episodes will focus on Miz joining the Dancing With The Stars competition, the couple celebrating their wedding anniversary, and more.

Prior to this, Maryse featured in a mixed-gender tag team match at this year’s Royal Rumble as she teamed with The Miz against Edge and Beth Phoenix for a loss. It’s unlikely that the former Divas Champion will get involved in any WWE storyline during her upcoming appearance, tonight.