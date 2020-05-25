WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 25, 2020

We expect more matches for the PPV to become official. So, a Triple Threat Match has been confirmed with the same view as Raw Women’s Champion awaits her first challenger for the belt.

In the other big match of the night, the United States Championship will be on the line in a rematch from a month ago. But the headliner of RAW will feature the VIP Lounge hosted by MVP with special guests WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as WWE continues to air taped shows from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Drew McIntyre has accepted the challenge issued by Bobby Lashley to confirm the WWE Championship match at Backlash. This big-fight title bout will go down on June 14 but before that the WWE Champion will be appearing on MVP’s VIP Lounge on Raw.

MVP has taken Lashley under his managerial wings and boosted his career giving him the main event opportunity. We doubt whether this VIP Lounge is going to be just a trap for Lashley who'd be lurking around to deliver a statement to the champion.

It was two weeks ago that WWE converted Asuka’s Money In The Bank win into a championship win on Raw as the former champion Becky Lynch headed into an impregnation vacation. The celebration continued for Asuka for sometimes but now she'll have to prepare for her first title defense.

As confirmed by WWE.com, three top superstars and former champions will battle in a Triple Threat on Raw to secure the number one contender's spot for Asuka’s title,

"Asuka has had her time to celebrate after becoming Raw Women’s Champion, but now, the time to fight is drawing near. The first challenger to The Empress of Tomorrow’s title will be determined on Raw this Monday when NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Natalya square off in a Triple Threat Match. The winner will take on Asuka at WWE Backlash."

Going by the ongoing storyline, Nia Jax is the undisputed favorite to win this match and face The Empress of Tomorrow at Backlash. She has already attacked Asuka’s best buddy Kairi Sane to plant the seeds of a feud that must be carried forward. So, the bonafide heel like Jax will become the first opponent for the champion to help her get over as a babyface superstar.

The straight-up wrestling match between Randy Orton and Hall of Famer Edge has been made official for Backlash via their consecutive appearances on Raw. They're not likely to make appearances, this week but WWE will find a way to raise the stacks high around perhaps 'the greatest wrestling match ever'.

The Viking Raiders has upstaged Raw Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits for a few weeks now be it a wrestling match, volleyball game, or ax-throwing contest. They’ve stood true to their words that whatever Profits can do, they can do it in a better way. Hopefully, these efforts will be paying off as they hope to get a tag title match at Backlash PPV.

Last week, Apollo Crews made a surprise return from injury on Raw who seemed focused on one goal and that is to capture the United States Championship. His confidence got even stronger following the tag team win teaming with Kevin Owens against Andrade and Angel Garza. Now, he's getting a shot to the title when he battles Andrade in a singles contest.

The last time this encounter happened a month ago, Crews suffered a knee injury that put him on the shelf, and thus he missed out a lifetime opportunity to compete in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Could he erase the sour taste by taking away the US belt from the Mexican champion? We'll find out when Raw airs with the latest episode on the USA Network.