WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 31, 2021

Bengaluru, May 31: WWE will continue the celebration of the bygone Memorial Day weekend around the United States with a very special edition of Monday Night RAW, in which a loaded line-up is in store for the audience to pull the ratings up from last week’s massive fall.
Apparently, WWE is billing this week's programme as Tag Team Week that kicks off with a title match where AJ Styles and Omos will defend their titles, while Randy Orton will be back on Raw after one week's absence to compete against Xavier Woods.
Plus, an Intergender Match is scheduled to take place on the show in which the new number-one contender for the WWE Championship will also be determined. Also, The Miz will make his return putting an end to the rumours of a long hiatus when Raw airs live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
Who is going to #HIAC to challenge the All Mighty #WWEChampion @fightbobby?@DMcIntyreWWE & @TrueKofi collide in a high-stakes encounter tomorrow night on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/ucMEu1783Q— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2021
Both of them staked their claim for a future title shot and Adam Pearce made a match between the former titleholders to decide Lashley’s next challenger. The sanctioned match was disqualified after Lashley and MVP pounced on the two competitors.
The A-Lister welcomes @RheaRipley_WWE and @MsCharlotteWWE tomorrow night on #WWERaw.— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2021
In the words of @mikethemiz... AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/4Pd7l4JcbW
Perhaps, this is going to be the segment where Flair and Ripley might agree to battle inside the steel Cell structure. Meanwhile, Raw also marks The Miz’s first appearance since the zombies devoured him at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view after he lost the Zombies Lumberjack Match to Damian Priest.
The A-Lister reportedly suffered a torn ACL during that match and that was supposed to keep him out of action for around 7-9 months. And, with him now back in the scene, we are likely to get an update on his injury situation.
#TagTeamWeek kicks off in a huge way on the red brand as @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos put the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles on the line against @IAmEliasWWE & @JaxsonRykerWWE tomorrow night!https://t.co/ipGqlDmTxq pic.twitter.com/hxVPhRRueY— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2021
WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos will defend their championships against Elias and Jaxson Ryker tonight. As mentioned earlier, WWE is billing this match as a perfect kick-off for the “Tag Team Week.”
Styles seemed pretty excited to do the honor with a big man by his side. Styles and Omos won the Raw tag team titles from The New Day at WrestleMania 37.
Since then, these two have been involved in a rivalry against Elias and Ryker. Last week, Elias' cheap shot from behind allowed Ryker to pick up a clean pinfall win over Styles in a singles contest that in turn set up this tag title match.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @AustinCreedWins will go one-on-one with @RandyOrton tomorrow night on #WWERaw!— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2021
After taking @SuperKingofBros to the limit, what will the multi-time tag team champion have in store for the Viper?https://t.co/wJg7jgyqGJ pic.twitter.com/XaTlsWInmK
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw@QoSBaszler has the opportunity to take out her frustrations on @ReginaldWWE in a one-on-one encounter! pic.twitter.com/IFFy0kUyi2— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2021
For two consecutive weeks, the former champs lost to the curtain ones, Natalya and Tamina Snuka. Baszler was additionally distracted by Reginald during a pinfall attempt over Nattie and she lost control of her mind.
An irate Queen of Spades has had enough of Reginald causing her golden opportunities as she proceeded to challenge him in an Intergender Match that goes down, tonight. Will this mark the end of the partnership of Reginald with Nia and Shayna? We'll find out on this week’s stacked episode of Raw.
