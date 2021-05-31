WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 31, 2021

Apparently, WWE is billing this week's programme as Tag Team Week that kicks off with a title match where AJ Styles and Omos will defend their titles, while Randy Orton will be back on Raw after one week's absence to compete against Xavier Woods.

Plus, an Intergender Match is scheduled to take place on the show in which the new number-one contender for the WWE Championship will also be determined. Also, The Miz will make his return putting an end to the rumours of a long hiatus when Raw airs live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Bobby Lashley opened last week’s Raw with how Drew McIntyre helped Kofi Kingston to secure a win over him the week before. But, the segment was cut short thanks to interruptions from McIntyre and Kingston.

Both of them staked their claim for a future title shot and Adam Pearce made a match between the former titleholders to decide Lashley’s next challenger. The sanctioned match was disqualified after Lashley and MVP pounced on the two competitors.





Now Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston will meet once again on Raw with the winner earning a coveted WWE Title opportunity against Bobby Lashley at WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The stipulation also adds that if Lashley or MVP tries to get involved in the match, they will be suspended without pay.Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is slated to battle Charlotte Flair at WWE Hell in a Cell over her title. Now, The Miz will welcome The Nightmare and The Queen to the most must-see talk show in WWE, The MizTV to stir things between the two rivals.

Perhaps, this is going to be the segment where Flair and Ripley might agree to battle inside the steel Cell structure. Meanwhile, Raw also marks The Miz’s first appearance since the zombies devoured him at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view after he lost the Zombies Lumberjack Match to Damian Priest.



The A-Lister reportedly suffered a torn ACL during that match and that was supposed to keep him out of action for around 7-9 months. And, with him now back in the scene, we are likely to get an update on his injury situation.





WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos will defend their championships against Elias and Jaxson Ryker tonight. As mentioned earlier, WWE is billing this match as a perfect kick-off for the “Tag Team Week.”

Styles seemed pretty excited to do the honor with a big man by his side. Styles and Omos won the Raw tag team titles from The New Day at WrestleMania 37.

Since then, these two have been involved in a rivalry against Elias and Ryker. Last week, Elias' cheap shot from behind allowed Ryker to pick up a clean pinfall win over Styles in a singles contest that in turn set up this tag title match.





JUST ANNOUNCED: @AustinCreedWins will go one-on-one with @RandyOrton tomorrow night on #WWERaw!



After taking @SuperKingofBros to the limit, what will the multi-time tag team champion have in store for the Viper?https://t.co/wJg7jgyqGJ pic.twitter.com/XaTlsWInmK — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2021

TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw@QoSBaszler has the opportunity to take out her frustrations on @ReginaldWWE in a one-on-one encounter! pic.twitter.com/IFFy0kUyi2 — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2021

Also announced for Raw, Xavier Woods will take on Randy Orton as the feud between The New Day and RK-Bro continues. Last week, Woods lost a match to Riddle who used Orton’s pendant RKO maneuver to finish off the contest. It will be interesting to see how Orton will react to that when he shows up on TV after last week's absence.Reginald has been the target of a couple of mysterious attacks (presumably committed by Alexa Bliss and her friend doll Lily) over the past few weeks, which cost Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax gaining back the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

For two consecutive weeks, the former champs lost to the curtain ones, Natalya and Tamina Snuka. Baszler was additionally distracted by Reginald during a pinfall attempt over Nattie and she lost control of her mind.

An irate Queen of Spades has had enough of Reginald causing her golden opportunities as she proceeded to challenge him in an Intergender Match that goes down, tonight. Will this mark the end of the partnership of Reginald with Nia and Shayna? We'll find out on this week’s stacked episode of Raw.