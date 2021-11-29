WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: November 29, 2021

While the WWE Champion is also set to settle his scores against his current rival, two of the top superstars of the red brand, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will also lock horns in a high-octane matchup in a potential show-stealer.

Also, a few names from Smackdown could be in attendance for the show which is set to take place at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

For the first time since being picked by the Raw brand at the draft 2021, the Rated R Superstar is back on Monday nights! WWE has announced that the upcoming episode will feature the return of Hall of Famer Edge.

As noted, this will mark the first appearance for the Master Manipulator as a red-brand superstar since Draft 2021. Also, we’ll hear from him for the first time since his win against Seth Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia on October 21.

Going by the latest tweet from the Rated-R Superstar, he’ll be scouting new opponents in a newly found landscape of Raw. His wife, Beth Phoenix posted a gif of Finn Balor, hinting at a potential dream feud between the two, although there’s no confirmation is available on what WWE has in-store for Edge’s return.

Speaking of Balor, he’ll be out for redemption against Seth Rollins. Last week, the scheduled bout between these two never officially got underway as The Messiah ruined Balor’s entrance by pushing him off the apron. The one-sided physical brawl ended with two vicious stomps, forcing the medical personnel to tend to The Prince for some help.

At this point, Rollins is basking in glory after becoming the sole survivor for Team Raw at Survivor Series 2021 and Balor has a problem with his bragging. This leads us to a one-on-one action between these two competitors who once participated in the inaugural Universal Championship match.

Austin Theory was revealed to be the thief of Mr. McMahon’s precious Cleopatra’s Egg, but his aggression was rewarded with a WWE Championship opportunity, last week.

Despite Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens’ ringside presence, the champion Big E was able to pick up an easy win with his Big Ending finisher.

Now, The Powerhouse of Positivity will shift his attention towards Kevin Owens after suffering a brutal surprise attack from Owens, a few weeks ago. As announced by WWE, E will now feature in a non-title bout against the recently-turned heel superstar.

E desperately needs to win this match to teach Owens a lesson while he also needs to get back on track following the loss at the hands of Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2021.

Rumours are there that some SmackDown Superstars may end up appearing on this week’s Raw as several of them have been announced for the TV episode.

The dark main event currently advertised by the UBS Arena is Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

However, there is no update is available on whether any one of them will be present on the actual November 29 TV recording for Raw.