WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: November 8, 2021

Also, new rivalries for the Women’s Title and Women’s tag titles are expected to kick off, while two bitter rivals will battle in the main event of the show that takes place at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Seth Rollins bested Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Finn Bálor in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match, two weeks ago to become the new number-one contender for the WWE Championship.

An ecstatic Seth Rollins wasted no time to belittle the reigning champion, Big E while plugging in his supreme qualities of becoming a leader with the title around his waist.

Kevin Owens obviously had problems with those words as he crashed the party and got himself engaged into a passionate argument to become the Face of Raw. The conversation eventually booked him to match against Big E, later that night.

Despite Rollins’ trying to interfere, Big E defeated Owens in that non-title match. Owens apologized for Rollins’ interference, and challenged him to a match for this week’s Raw which was confirmed, later on. More significantly, RAW went off the air with Big E dropping Owens with a Big Ending as Rollins laughed from the stage.

Owens vs. Rollins is now being promoted as the main event of this week’s Raw and a win for Owens could put him back to the WWE Title picture after a long time. Also, a promotion to the main event status could also bar him from a rumoured departure from the WWE in early 2022.

Liv Morgan is likely to become the next challenger for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. During the November 1 episode from Providence, Lynch retained over Bianca Belair and stated that it’s time for Belair to get to the back of the line.

The Man also mentioned that it’s time for someone else to step up and challenge for her title. Morgan then appeared next to Lynch to have a face-off but said nothing as fans in the arena popped.

“Liv… you know, she’s a kid with a whole bunch of potential, but this 'Watch me, watch me’… I’ve been watching, we’ve all been watching, and we’re waiting. We’re waiting, we’re just waiting,” was Lynch’s taunting reaction on Raw Talk while Morgan remained silent about the face-off. It’s likely that she’s waiting to make a statement on tonight’s Raw.

Following a backstage altercation, Queen Zelina teamed with Carmella to earn a pinfall win over WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H in a Tag Team Title Contenders Match.

Being the Queen’s Crown 2021 winner, Vega has all the momentums by her side and now she’ll be coming after the reigning tag champs with 'the most beautiful woman in all of WWE’ by her side.

Both the Men’s and Women’s Survivor Series team for RAW and SmackDown have been announced on WWE’s social media accounts.

* Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are members of Team RAW

* Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Sami Zayn, and Baron Corbin (with Madcap Moss) are members of Team SmackDown

* Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina are members of Team RAW

* Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Aliyah are members of Team SmackDown

The #SurvivorSeries field is set.



🔴 vs. 🔵 brand warfare takes place Sunday Nov. 21 8e/5p streaming LIVE exclusively on @peacockTV in the United States and @WWENetwork everywhere else!

Following these announcements, Survivor Series angles should begin on WWE programming, starting from this week after a long wait.

WWE has less than two weeks, anyway for the promotions since the PPV is scheduled on November 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

What more will be in store for the annual Raw vs. Smackdown showdown? We’ll find out in a brand new episode of Raw from Louisville.