WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 14, 2020

WWE has to come up with better plans as they present the In Your Face edition of the show that they promise to be three-hours long, which the audience won't want to miss.

The loaded card of the night is being headlined by a Steel Cage Match in which Seth Rollins battles Dominik Mysterio, while the WWE Champion returns to competition after a three weeks break along side a Champions vs Champions bout. Plus, WWE Raw Women’s Title will also be on the line at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

It's the ultimate test for @35_Dominik tomorrow night on a special In Your Face Monday edition of #WWERaw, a Steel Cage Match with the #MondayNightMessiah @WWERollins!https://t.co/z15VKiID5o pic.twitter.com/rjvj5CKPUG — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2020

In the absence of Monday Night Messiah, The Mysterio family was able to claim payback on Murphy for his past torments. The Disciple received 86 Kendo Stick shots that could still be stinging his body. It also marked Dominik Mysterio’s first singles pinfall win in a Street Fight.

But Rey Mysterio sent a warning to Seth Rollins that this was just the beginning of their quest for justice. The road to retribution for the Mysterio family continues at the In Your Face Monday edition of Raw when Dominik steps inside a Steel Cage to face Rollins. Hopefully, the young lad will have enough resiliency to tackle the top heel.

As Clash of Champions inches closer, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre seems laser-focused for his next title defense against Randy Orton whose status is still unknown after being hospitalized last week, thanks to three Claymore Kicks by the champion.

McIntyre could tune up the band if needed at In Your Face Monday against his friend and former training partner, Keith Lee. The Limitless One has not been pinned even once since his arrival on the Raw brand and had a big win over Orton at WWE Payback. Now he looks to derail the momentum of the Scottish Psychopath.

Brand Invitational will be in full effect on this week’s RAW in the form of a Champions vs. Champions showdown. Red brand's Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will collide against the counterparts from the blue brand Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura.

Initially touted a non-title bout, has now become personal with Profits destroying the champions lounge on SmackDown. Now it's about prestige as this one promises to be a highly physical battle on the Red brand.

With a clash against @WWEAsuka for the #WWERaw Women's Title coming up tomorrow night, can you name ALL of the Superstars @MickieJames has defeated to win a WWE Women's Championship? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/aPyaDsx5Uy — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2020

Also, Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line when Asuka goes for her first title defense, since winning the belt at SummerSlam 2020, against Mickie James. The Empress of Tomorrow has dared to declare that she is ready for anyone and everyone while the legendary opponent has her sights set for her record seventh championship win.

She has just come back from a year-long hiatus and seems to be hungrier than ever in quest of a championship run. Who will come out with the title in the end? Will the tandem of Natalya and Lana try to ruin the match? We'll find out when the very special In Your Face edition of Raw in WWE ThunderDome airs tonight.