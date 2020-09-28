WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 28, 2020

Additionally, the next PPV event Hell in a Cell has officially been announced in October. So, initial builds for the show will also commence when WWE Raw airs from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The ghosts of Punt Kicks in recent months came to haunt Randy Orton at Clash of Champions and thus cost him a chance to clinch his 14th World Title win. Big Show, Christian, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair were all present in the corner of Drew McIntyre who retained his WWE Championship during the Ambulance Match.

He 'Claymore-d’ his way to victory which followed by a Punt Kick into the steels of the Ambulance. It should keep Orton out for sometimes as we can assume the feud is now over. McIntyre can now to receive a new opponent for his title, moving forward.

Zelina Vega was clearly not ready for Asuka at Clash of Champions. The Empress of Tomorrow overcame the challenge thrown by 'La-Muneca' for the Raw Women's Title, but not before her opponent had a solid outing. To show respect, Asuka offered her hands after the title match but Vega isn’t calling for the truce.

She rather took a cheap shot before leaving which could be an indication that the feud will continue. Peyton Royce is also eyeing the title held by Asuka which could begin a three-way program for the belt.

The Business keeps on booming for Bobby Lashley and Co. The All-Mighty defeated Apollo Crews with authority to retain the United States Title while representing The Hurt Business. After putting down Crews with the Hurt Lock, Lashley is over with this ongoing feud.

This allows The Dominator to turn his attention fully on the RETRIBUTION faction alongside the other Hurt Business members. The two groups went for head to head fights in recent weeks and they’d go for more physical altercations on WWE Raw.

The Women’s Tag Team Championships were left out of the Clash of Champions 2020 card as the champions were unable to compete. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were medically disqualified by the doctors from competing in the ring. There are rumours ongoing that these two could be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak although WWE would never disclose it, openly.

With that being said, the status of the champions as well as the belts will be addressed on WWE Raw. When will The Riott Squad receive the title opportunity? We will receive the answers when Raw brings all the fallouts from the bygone PPV.