WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 17, 2018

Chairman McMahon returns

After recent decline in the TV ratings of Raw, WWE Chairman and CEO Mr. McMahon will return to the red brand to shake things up tonight, according to WWE.com.

Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin last night at TLC and that has resulted in the Constable losing authoritative powers. Hence, all eyes will be on McMahon, who could put a new man in charge of the flagship show.

Angle-Corbin rivalry

Kurt Angle returned to WWE last night and played a role in Corbin's loss to Strowman. This hints that the feud between two managers is yet to conclude. So, we could see Corbin respond to Angle and the rest of the members who attacked him at TLC.

Rollins-Ambrose saga unfinished

Last night, Dean Ambrose overcame Seth Rollins to claim the Intercontinental Championship in an absolutely brutal showdown.

The battle is over, but the war will continue between the pair as their rivalry is surely far from over. Rollins will surely want to hit back tonight and that could set up an explosive showdown between the former brotherhood of the Shield.

What next for Rowdy Rousey?

After successfully defending her title against Nia Jax at WWE TLC, Ronda Rousey decided to interject herself into the first-ever Women's TLC Match and took out Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to let Asuka capture the Smackdown Women's Title.

We knew Rousey had unfinished business with the two, but to cost both of them the title at one go may have been unwise. Hence, she will need to be on guard from now as Charlotte or Becky could show up on Raw for retribution. She could also be confronted by Jax and Tamina.

Is Strowman ready for Brock?

Braun Strowman returned to the squared circle with his arm in a sling and still manged to defeat Corbin in their TLC Match, thanks to help from Raw Superstars like Finn Balor, Heath Slater and even Angle.

With that win, The Monster Among Men has now earned a title bout against Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 27. So, from tonight will be the start of the storyline for the title showdown. But, the question remains if the Monster Among Men will be fit enough to be part of any in-ring action.

Whatever is in store for Strowman will be known tonight on Raw. The Champion Lesnar and/or his advocate Paul Heyman could also be in attendance tonight or next week.

Finn Balor battles Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler interfered during Finn Balor's match against Drew McIntyre at TLC and in a way cost his former ally the match. He didn't stop there, he took his attacks backstage where he targetted The Extraordinary Man during Finn's interview. So, the pair have been scheduled to settle things in the ring tonight on Raw. McIntyre will also be around looking to strike the two.

Build up to 2019 Royal Rumble

We start build up to Royal Rumble from tonight on Raw. Smackdown Superstars R-Truth & Carmella claimed the No. 30 entries in their Royal Rumble Matches by beating Raw's Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox in the Mixed Match Challenge Finals last nights. Who will claim the other crucial spots? We could see many names get included in the 30-person battle royals starting from tonight.

The rest of the roster

The tag team champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable will be in attendance tonight. So, will the other tag teams of the roster, who will eye for the tag golds. Plus, we will also see the feud between Elias and Lashley continue. Also, the likes of Jinder Mahal and Apollo Crews will be involved.

Meanwhile, the likes of Natalya, the Riott Squad, Tamina, Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James, Alicia Fox and Alexa Bliss from the women's roster will all be involved in some capacity.