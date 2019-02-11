WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: February 11, 2019

McMahon Family invite Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch stunned both the McMahon Family and the WWE Universe last week when she punched Stephanie McMahon on Raw and then slapped Triple H the following night on Smackdown. It all started after The Man was being suspended by Stephanie to clear her knee injury.

However, after The Irish Lass Kicker failed to listen to the McMahons' orders and has now been invited to Raw for the second straight week. So, tonight's Raw will be interesting as we have seen in the past how the storylines involving the McMhaons boost the ratings with the Austin-McMahon feud in the late 90s as an example.

Seth Rollins seeks Brock redemption

Two weeks ago, Seth Rollins digested as many as six F-5s from current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. After missing last week, the Kingslayer is scheduled to address Lesnar and his actions.

Seth Rollins is resilient, but few Superstars can withstand the fury of Brock Lesnar's F-5. Will Rollins even the score as their showdown at Wrestlemania draws near? Find out tonight on Raw.

Finn Balor's Intercontinental title shot

After coming out second best in his quest to conquer Brock Lesnar for the Universal title, Finn Balor moved on to the work-horse title of Raw.

Last week, Finn Balor was informed by Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley that he would give him a shot at the title if he adequately entertained in his matchup against Lio Rush, whom Balor defeated with ease.

Although Lashley didn't look thrilled after Balor beat Rush, it seems like The Extraordinary Man has adequately earned his opportunity. Will Lashley keep his promise and give Balor the shot at the title? All will be known tonight.

Ruby Riott sets her sights on Women’s title

Last week, Ronda Rousey showed her dominance after she dispatched not one but two members of the Riott squad. Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan were defeated in back-to-back singles matches.

Soon after the two fights, Ruby Riott avoided an in-ring confrontation with The Baddest Woman on the Planet, but at Elimination Chamber, the leader of The Riott Squad will have to come face-to-face with The Rowdy One for the Raw Women's Championship.

When she appears tonight, will she suffer the same fate as her pals, or will she gain momentum heading into this Sunday's title showdown and throw the Raw Women's Title Match at Wrestlemania into even further disarray by winning the championship.

Dana Brooke wants one-on-one match with Natalya

Dana Brooke and Natalya paired for the first time last week and suffered a loss that knocked them out of Sunday's Elimination Chamber match to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Dana tried to apologize, but Natalya heard none of it as she had her earphones on in the locker room. When Natalya "ignored" her, Dana said she would ask the McMahon family for a chance to prove she's a better competitor than the former Smackdown Women's Champion and will face The Queen of Harts on Raw.

What’s next for Kurt Angle?

This past week on Raw, it seemed as though WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was ending his in-ring career - but when Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre disrespected The Olympic Hero, he found himself battling the bitter Superstars alongside Braun Strowman in Raw's main event.

Although Angle and The Monster Among Men were defeated via disqualification, they stood tall at the end of the night after Strowman chokeslammed both Superstars onto the steel steps.

So, Angle's in-ring career seems to have resurrected and there is a chance that he could be involved in action until Wrestlemania, where he could fight either McIntyre or Corbin or he could even be part of a team just like last week on Raw.

Elias and the legends

From Royal Rumble, the babyface star Elias has been transitioning to his standard heel persona. First, up he attacked Jeff Jarret on that night and on the following night on Raw, he continued his attacks on the WWE Hall of Famer. Even Road Dogg Jesse James wasn't spared off the guitar by Elias.

Last week on Raw, Jeff Jarrett stepped into the ring with Elias in his first Raw match since the Attitude Era. And while he didn't get the win, Double J did get the last word, thanks in no small part to an assist from Road Dogg.

After starting on the back foot, Elias fought back and defeated Jarrett with Drift Away, but the Dogg's distraction of The Living Truth allowed the Hall of Famer to sneak up behind him and bash a guitar over his back. So, will Elias continue his feud with the legends? And will see any more of them join Double JJ and Dogg to attack Elias? Find out tonight on Raw.

Tag team and rest of the roster

Although their future is uncertain, the Revival overcame three other teams to earn a shot at the Raw Tag Team titles. So, we will see the contenders and the title holders involved in some capacity alongside the other tag teams like Lucha House Party, Heavy machinery, Ascension and of course the AOP.

Plus we will see the particpants of the first ever Women's tag team championship match like Nia jax, Tamina, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan look to gain moment. While the likes of Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Mickie James and Ember Moon could also be involved.

Meanwhile, we will also see the likes of Dean Ambrose, EC3, Jinder Mahal and some new faces in action tonight on Raw.