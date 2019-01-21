WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 21, 2019

Finn Balor set to conquer The Beast

Finn Balor proved the doubters wrong last week as he got past John Cena, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin in a Fatal 4-Way Match main event to earn a Universal Championship Match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble.

Now Balor gets a chance to reclaim the title that he never lost. But, will face a tough task as he is set to be on a collision course with one of the most powerful competitors in WWE history.

So, tonight will be The Extraordinary Man's opportunity to talk on how he plans on defeating the unbeatable Beast Incarnate. And we also expect to see either Paul Heyman or Brock Lesnar make their presence to counter Balor's promo.

Ronda Rousey & Natalya vs Sasha Banks & Bayley

With Alexa Bliss announcing a new women's tag team championship last week, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will team up with her best friend Natalya to take on the team of her Royal Rumble opponent Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Boss have ramped up their rivalry over the past week, both on Raw and on social media. So it will be interseting to see what the pair will do when they have a chance to get their hands on one another just six nights before their title clash.

And you cannot discount the impact their respective best friends, Natalya and Bayley will have in this first-ever tag team match. So tune in to Raw to see four of WWE's top athletes in action tonight.

New faces on the main roster

Last week, we saw new Superstars like EC3, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery make shocking appearances on the red brand, while Nikki Cross actually competed on Raw alongside Bayley and Natalya in a winning effort against The Riott Squad.

The new Superstars from NXT will be showing up on both Raw and Smackdown Live until they land on a specific brand. So, with more names likely to make a switch from NXT, we could see them in action tonight and possibly see them announce their entry into the Royal Rumble match.

What’s next for Braun Strowman?

Last week, Braun Strowman was pulled out of the Universal title match scheduled at Royal Rumble against Brock Lesnar and was fined $100,000 after tearing the door off Mr. McMahon's limousine thanks to Baron Corbin. He didn't stop there, the behemoth astonishingly flipped the limo over completely after The Chairman's dual punishments.

The Monster Among Men was forced to leave Raw last week following his act of vehicular destruction, but will see him this week is a question on WWE Universe's mind. And if he does show up he could announce his entry into the Rumble, where he could be the favourite. Vince McMahon may have some plans for him though.

Bobby Lashley Era begins tonight

Bobby Lashley won the Intercontinental Championship after defeating Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match last week on Raw. Expect no small amount of celebratory posing when Lashley walks into Raw alongside Lio Rush as a champion for the very first time.

With his opponents from last week set to be diverted, Lashley could see a new challenger from tonight and it could come in the form an old friend. However, it is very likely he won't defend his title soon as he has announced his entry into the Rumble.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose future

As expected Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have moved away from the mid-card title as they lost their opportunities last week on Raw. Now, it will all be about the prime title for the duo, who expect to headline Wrestlemania.

To do that, they will concentrate on the Royal Rumble and one of them will definitely be the favourites to win the 30-man battle royal this Sunday. So, all eyes will be on the pair as they look build momentum after suffering a loss last week.

Raw Tag Team scene

Last week, the Revival defeated Lucha House Party in a tag team match. Soon, there were noises that Revival could move to the latest WWE competitors AEW. So, tonight will be the perfect time to know their futures as they don't look like getting the title spotlight as yet.

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, the current title holders were locked in a feud with AOP and Drake Maverick, but that seems to have cooled down off late. So, it will be interesting to see who gets a shot the tag titles, which could be added to this Sunday's match card.

Royal Rumble entrants from Red brand

The likes of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, Apollo Crews, Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre, Elias and Bobby Lashley have all announced their entry into the Rumble.

Meanwhile, in the women's rumble match, we have seen the likes of Nia Jax, Tamina, Ember Moon, Bayley, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Mickie James and the Riott Squad add their names to the rumble. They could be joined by more names from the Red brand tonight.

We could definitely see a preview of what is it to come this Sunday when Raw airs tonight.