WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 30, 2018

Apart from these two blockbuster returns, there will be two solid matches featuring the prime names in-store on the show hosted at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

WWE Raw will be telecasted live in India via Sony Ten 1 on Tuesday (July 31) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will be aired at 12 PM, 4 PM and 9 PM later in the day on the same network.

It will be the first time in three months that we will see Brock Lesnar on WWE TV. Fans will be glad to hear Paul Heyman's announcement that the Universal Championship will also return alongside him tonight. Roman Reigns is once again the contender, awaiting a face-off. This confrontation will be greeted with loud boos, for sure as both the stars are not fan favourites. Hence, we have to wait and see what measures WWE officials take to make the contest look different from their past meetings.

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey has successfully completed her suspension. So she does not have any prohibition from making an appearance on Raw anymore. We can only imagine what will be going on in the reigning champion’s mind after thinking about this news. Here’s a hint of what we can expect when the Rowdy superstar makes her return to the flagship show, (courtesy WWE.com)

“The Baddest Woman on the Planet had violated her Raw ban to attack both The Goddess and her BFF Mickie James. (And, yes, that was genuine fear in Alexa’s eyes when Rousey went on the offensive.) Little Miss Bliss might need to keep her head on a swivel this Monday night when Raw gets “Rowdy” once again.”

Two matches have been confirmed to take place on this week’s WWE Raw. Seth Rollins will take on against Drew McIntyre in a rematch from three weeks ago, while, Finn Balor will get another match against Baron Corbin. The first one might turn out to be an interesting match, but the second one might turn out to be dull as the fans are not impressed with the rivalry.

There are rumours doing the rounds that the upcoming IC title match between Rollins and Ziggler will be altered into a multi-person matchup. Chances are high that all four of them will get added into the mid-card championship contest at Summerslam to make things interesting.

Also, we are going to learn about the fate of the WWE Raw tag team championship. The B-Team have failed to make a strong impact as the champions. They are likely to lose the belts as quickly as possible. The question is whether Hardy and Wyatt receive one more chance to regain the championships or a new team would take the contenders spot.